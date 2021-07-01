Inhofe announces he'll seek funding to advance levee rehab, navigation system improvements

Reconstruction work on the Tulsa-west Tulsa levee system could begin as soon as late 2022 if U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe’s funding requests make it through the federal budgeting process.

Inhofe announced Thursday that he will ask Congress to approve $13.8 million for the project and $5 million to continue and expedite design work on the first phase of the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System's 12-foot channel deepening project.

“Oklahoma is not only working hard to recover from the past year, but we are quickly getting back to growing and thriving as a state,” Inhofe said in a news release. “I am proud of the people of our state for their dedication to community and moving forward — all of these community projects show this dedication.

“I will continue to fight to ensure Oklahoma projects that are transparent and accountable, like these, are given priority in Congress.”

Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith, a major advocate of the levee project, said she was grateful for Inhofe’s continued efforts to move the project forward.

“It was such an appropriate day, with all of the rain coming down to have this news,” Keith said Thursday.