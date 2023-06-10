The second-most expensive project in the proposed Improve Our Tulsa 3 capital improvements package is for something Tulsans thought they’d paid for in 2019 when they approved Improve Our Tulsa 2.

Nearly $94 million of the proposed $814 million IOT 3 package would go to cover inflation-related cost increases for street and bridge projects approved then.

The plan goes to voters Aug. 8

“We have just gone through a historic inflation period,” said Terry Ball, director of the city’s Streets and Stormwater Department. “It has affected everything. You go look at the price of cars, groceries. It has done the same on construction.”

To calculate the figure, city officials looked at IOT 2 projects still in the pipeline and compared the material and labor costs used in the original estimates to material and labor costs today.

“That is just inflationary (increases),” Ball said. “That is not adding new work or anything. … I don’t think there is anything that hasn’t gone up.”

City Engineer Paul Zachary said the cost estimates for the 2019 IOT 2 package assumed an annual 3% increase in the consumer price index going forward. Since that time, costs have skyrocketed, Zachary said.

“We have seen price increases that are closer to 10 percent per year; that is why we had to have this additional money to complete the projects the voters approved,” he said.

The cost of some street projects that use asphalt have increased 40%, and some more, since 2019, and some concrete patching work has doubled in price over the same period, Zachary said.

“The prices are crazy, just crazy,” Zachary said.

According to an analysis conducted by the city, the $93.8 million inflation adjustment included in IOT 3 would comprise $64.90 million for arterial street projects, an increase of 33% from 2019; $25.54 million for non-arterial street projects, a 21% increase; and a $3.36 million increase for bridges, a 38% increase.

Two street projects that have seen significant cost increases are 36th Street North from Garnett Road to 129th East Ave., which has gone up $500,000, or 30%, from the IOT 2 estimate of $1.67 million; and Sheridan Avenue from 31st to 41st streets, which has gone up nearly $507,000, or 34%, from the IOT 2 estimate of $1.5 million.

In all, the inflation-adjustment funding would touch hundreds of street and bridge projects that were part of IOT 2.

The inflation-adjustment allocation is part of the $295.8 million streets and transportation portion of the IOT 3 package. Other major streets and transportation projects that would be funded under IOT 3 include $68 million for routine and preventive street maintenance.

Ball said the IOT 2 package was the first time the city invested heavily in maintaining its streets after years of funding new roads.

The city uses a pavement condition index to determine where mill and overlay, crack sealing, and microsurfacing projects are needed most. Routine and preventive maintenance is generally focused on streets that were constructed in the last 20 years.

“With this routine and preventive maintenance, you can make this pavement last for a really long time as long as you stay on top of it,” Ball said.

Forty-six million dollars would be spent on the following street-widening projects:

East 41st Street from South Garnett to South 126th East Avenue—$15 million (already designed)

Intersection at East 41st Street and South 145th East Avenue—$1 million (design and right-of-way acquisition)

South Sheridan Avenue from East 81st Street to East 91st Street—$28.5 million (design, right-of-way acquisition and widening)

South Sheridan Avenue from East 91st Street to East 101st Street—$1.5 million (design and right-of-way acquisition)

