Infection rate drops by 99% in nursing homes since vaccines began in Oklahoma

Buck cautioned the public about expecting nursing homes and facilities like them to return to normal operations any time soon. He points to an outbreak at a Kentucky nursing facility two weeks ago as a cautionary tale.

The Kentucky nursing facility outbreak involved an unidentified variant of the virus that causes COVID-19. The variant infected at least 27 residents and 14 staff members, according to media reports.

And while vaccinations appear to have reduced serious cases and hospitalizations at the Kentucky facility, at least one person who was inoculated was hospitalized.

“So diligence is going to continue to be a must for us, and that’s why we want to see community spread as low as possible,” Buck said. “Which will mean we need to continue to be very, very careful in our buildings to make sure we are doing the right screenings and following the appropriate protocols.”

Green said large strides have been made in getting the shot into the arms of residents and staff members.

She estimated 90% to 95% of residents among their facilities have taken the vaccination with only those whose doctor would permit it opting out.