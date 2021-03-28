Infection rate drops by 99% in nursing homes since vaccines began in Oklahoma

New cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma nursing homes have declined by 99% since mid-December, when vaccinations began going into the arms of the state's most vulnerable population.
State officials say just three months after teams began administering the COVID-19 vaccination in long-term care facilities, nearly three-quarters of all residents statewide over the age of 65 have received at least one dose.
The state does not track vaccinations in the long-term care facility population.
All this is welcome news of course for nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, many of which have been crushed by the pandemic both in terms of its impact on resident and staff population and financially.
“We feel very good with the direction the trend lines are moving,” said Steven Buck, president and chief operating officer of Care Providers of Oklahoma, which represents the interests of long-term care facilities and the residents who live in them.
Buck and others caution that everyone must still be vigilant as facilities are reopened, especially as word comes that COVID-19 continues to menace long-term care facilities, with reports of infections even among those who have been vaccinated.
But to see how far nursing homes, assisted-living communities and other long-term care facilities have come in the past three months, it’s important to see where they were before mid-December.
Asked to describe the past year, Kimberly Green said at first that she wasn’t sure if there were words to adequately describe it.
Green is chief operating officer of the Diakonos Group, an Oklahoma company that employs about 1,000 workers at various long-term care facilities it owns across the state.
“It’s been tragic and horrible, but it’s also been inspiring,” Green said.
The virus has killed residents, staff and others associated with the company and its facilities, Green said.
“We lost family members, and we actually lost our CFO — our CFO died of COVID,” Green said, referring to Diakonos Group chief financial officer and company co-founder, Bill Bush, a loss which she called “absolutely devastating.”
And like many in its situation, the company has also been spending a lot of its own money to fight the virus, Green said.
“The first eight weeks of COVID we were completely on our own,” Green said. “No one gave us PPE. No one gave us guidance.”
Long-term care facilities were left to fend for themselves at first, she said.
“At that point we were paying $10 for a gown, a paper gown,” Green recalled. “And so you could go through five of those gowns in five minutes” when dealing with a COVID-19 patient.
Masks that they used to pay pennies for were costing $5 each. And when the state did send them PPE, they weren’t always the correct ones to deal with COVID, she said.
“So we are hemorrhaging money as an industry, and there will be a lot of providers that have to shut their doors if there’s not some help,” Green said, referring to government financial assistance.
Since the pandemic began, state officials have tallied more than 13,000 cases of COVID-19 among 376 nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, according to the state’s latest data. Of those number of cases, at least 1,258 residents and staff have died. The federal COVID-19 death tally among state nursing homes is double the state's figure — which state officials acknowledge is due to the state opting to investigate every death individually rather than rely solely upon figures reported by nursing facilities to the federal government.
Throughout last summer and into the fall, weekly infections in nursing homes continued to climb before peaking in late-November to mid-December.
The most resident infections recorded in one week at the peak occurred the week ending Dec. 13, when 742 new infections were recorded just among nursing home facilities, according to figures provided by facility operators to the Centers for Disease Control’s National Healthcare Safety Network. Weekly statistics for assisted-living facilities and other long-term care provider types were not available.
The peak in weekly infections coincided with the introduction of COVID-19 vaccinations.
Since then, new cases of COVID-19 in nursing homes have declined every week, records show.
The most recent week for data shows only five new COVID-19 infections in nursing homes statewide, a 99% overall decline.
However, since permitting long-term care facilities earlier this month to begin to reopen, the state still requires nursing home residents and staff to be tested periodically, said LaTrina Frazier, Oklahoma State Department of Health assistant deputy commissioner.
The frequency of testing is dependent upon the county positivity rate at the time and whether an outbreak of the disease is occurring in the facility, Frazier said.
Both residents and staff are also required to be tested every three to seven days if facility outbreak conditions exist, Frazier said.
Keith Reed, OSDH deputy commissioner, said in a written comment that while the state doesn’t track vaccination percentages in long-term care facilities separately, the state has provided at least one vaccination dose to 71.3% of the state population 65 and older with just over half of the 65-plus population fully vaccinated.
Buck said about 80% of residents in long-term care facilities nationwide have received a COVID-19 vaccination.
Buck cautioned the public about expecting nursing homes and facilities like them to return to normal operations any time soon. He points to an outbreak at a Kentucky nursing facility two weeks ago as a cautionary tale.
The Kentucky nursing facility outbreak involved an unidentified variant of the virus that causes COVID-19. The variant infected at least 27 residents and 14 staff members, according to media reports.
And while vaccinations appear to have reduced serious cases and hospitalizations at the Kentucky facility, at least one person who was inoculated was hospitalized.
“So diligence is going to continue to be a must for us, and that’s why we want to see community spread as low as possible,” Buck said. “Which will mean we need to continue to be very, very careful in our buildings to make sure we are doing the right screenings and following the appropriate protocols.”
Green said large strides have been made in getting the shot into the arms of residents and staff members.
She estimated 90% to 95% of residents among their facilities have taken the vaccination with only those whose doctor would permit it opting out.
The initial response to the vaccination from staff, meanwhile, depended on their age in many respects, Green said, with most older workers taking the shot and younger ones generally more hesitant.
As time has gone on, she said younger staff who were initially hesitant to get the shot have come around.
“Now we have a lot of the younger staff now asking where they could get the vaccine because they saw there were no negative side effects,” Green said.
The effect of the vaccinations on residents in long-term care facilities might be best summed up by Green, whose own mother lives in a Diakonos Group-owned long-term care facility.
“My 7-year-old got out of the car when I went to go pick up my mom and just ran and jumped on top of her and just held her and kissed her, and it was just so touching, and that was the light at the end of the tunnel that we were trying to get to,” Green said.