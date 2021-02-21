Infection prevention expert emphasizes vaccines seem 'plenty effective' against at least two COVID-19 variants

Early data indicates the COVID-19 vaccines seem to be "plenty effective" against the two variants of concern we know most about so far — B.1.1.7 and B.1.351.
Dr. David Chansolme, medical director of infection prevention at INTEGRIS Health, said he feels that point can sometimes become misconstrued or lost in translation as scientists work to unlock a better understanding of the more contagious variants.
Chansolme said early lab studies suggest the immune response might not be as aggressive, but that the vaccine-induced antibodies do stop the variants from replicating — kill them, in other words.
"What we know from in vitro studies, from people who've been vaccinated, is that their antibody response is still very effective," Chansolme said. "Although maybe not quite as effective as (against) the original one, it's still plenty effective."
Chansolme brought up the topic last week during Healthier Oklahoma Coalition's weekly news conference with reporters to discuss COVID-19.
In vitro studies are conducted in lab equipment, whereas in vivo are done in a living organism. In vitro studies — which don't have to take into account whether the petri dish is a smoker or has diabetes, he quipped — do offer quite a bit of information.
In practical terms, he said, a person won't notice a difference in immune response in their body, but scientists can find a difference in lab work. Bottom line, he said, there is still enough fire power from the vaccines to kill B.1.1.7 and B.1.351.
"So I think the way that sometimes gets mistransmitted is, 'Oh, the vaccine isn't as good against the variants,'" Chansolme said. "Well yeah, but a person would never know that.
"In vitro, in a lab, we might be able to see that. But a person would never know that."
The B.1.1.7 variant first was identified in the U.K., while the B.1.351 was found in South Africa. Scientists project the B.1.1.7 variant will become the dominant variant in March in the U.S.
The P.1 variant — first discovered in Brazil — might be another matter as far as resistance to the vaccines.
P.1 raises the question of re-infection, meaning perhaps natural or vaccinated immunity won't work as well against it.
The CDC notes that a recent study on Manaus, the largest city in the Amazon region, began seeing a surge in cases in December despite about 75% of the population having already been infected by COVID-19 as of October. The P.1 variant was identified in 42% of specimens sequenced from late December.
"I am a little worried about the P.1 variant," Chansolme said. "I don't think we know enough about the P.1 variant. The ones that we know the most about are the B.1.1.7 and B.1.351."
Vaccination limits chances for mutation
Chansolme said it's so important to vaccinate as many people as quickly as possible to help guard against current and future mutations.
He explained that when a virus replicates itself to make more virus, sometimes the replications aren't perfectly faithful to the original DNA template. He said 99.99% of mutations are fatal to the virus' ability to survive, but occasionally by chance alone a mutation can confer a survival advantage.
In the instance of the novel coronavirus, he said the survival advantage in the three variants of concern is a greater ability to transmit among humans.
"Who knows what the next variant's going to be," Chansolme said. "That's why it's so important to try to get everybody vaccinated, so that we can decrease the number of replication cycles that happen so that we can decrease the likelihood of new variants coming up."
Dr. David Kendrick, CEO of MyHealth Access Network, said his health information exchange is trying to look for patterns or trends in the disease in Oklahoma that might indicate another variant on the loose.
Kendrick said potential indicators are positive tests 90 days after original infection or increasing length of hospitalizations.
"We've got some pretty good monitoring going on, and we'll keep our eye on that," Kendrick said.
Chansolme said that's how the B.1.1.7 variant was sniffed out in England — there was a hotbed of new cases in a specific area and scientists went to investigate.
U.S. variant or variants?
Dr. Dale Bratzler, OU's chief COVID officer, on Friday said there are a number of studies indicating a lot of variants across the nation.
So far the vaccines still seem to protect against them, he said, with many of them featuring similar mutations.
"Some people are calling these the U.S. variants," Bratzler said. "For instance, in Louisiana there is a variant strain that caused about 20% of the cases in Louisiana.
"I think many people have heard that there is a California variant of the virus. There are at least seven different variants in the United States that have been identified."
Bratzler said the CDC is preparing to contract with universities to gain more capacity to perform genetic sequencing.
"We need more testing so we can actually figure out what are the variants spreading in the United States, but there are more than three," Bratzler said.
COVID-19 has inundated the country, so Chansolme said the possibility of having a prominent U.S. variant on par with B.1.1.7, B.1.351 and P.1 is quite real.
By pure chance, it can happen anywhere, he said.
"You have to do surveillance to know that, but it's not as easy as just looking at a DNA template and saying, 'Oh clearly here's one that is different,'" Chansolme said. "You'd have to see trends, you'd have to see patterns, and a lot of that would be done by shoe leather epidemiology in the lab."