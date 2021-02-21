Infection prevention expert emphasizes vaccines seem 'plenty effective' against at least two COVID-19 variants

Early data indicates the COVID-19 vaccines seem to be "plenty effective" against the two variants of concern we know most about so far — B.1.1.7 and B.1.351.

Dr. David Chansolme, medical director of infection prevention at INTEGRIS Health, said he feels that point can sometimes become misconstrued or lost in translation as scientists work to unlock a better understanding of the more contagious variants.

Chansolme said early lab studies suggest the immune response might not be as aggressive, but that the vaccine-induced antibodies do stop the variants from replicating — kill them, in other words.

"What we know from in vitro studies, from people who've been vaccinated, is that their antibody response is still very effective," Chansolme said. "Although maybe not quite as effective as (against) the original one, it's still plenty effective."

Chansolme brought up the topic last week during Healthier Oklahoma Coalition's weekly news conference with reporters to discuss COVID-19.

In vitro studies are conducted in lab equipment, whereas in vivo are done in a living organism. In vitro studies — which don't have to take into account whether the petri dish is a smoker or has diabetes, he quipped — do offer quite a bit of information.