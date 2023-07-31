The city of Tulsa’s emergency request for a stay of a court ruling limiting its police jurisdiction to nontribal members should be rejected, the U.S. Supreme Court was told in a court filing Monday.

An attorney for a Tulsa man who lodged a legal battle against the city’s right to ticket him for a traffic violation urged the Supreme Court to reject the city’s emergency application for a stay of the appellate court ruling.

The city’s request for the emergency stay should be rejected because it has little chance of succeeding, said an attorney for Justin Hooper, a Choctaw Nation citizen. City of Tulsa officials say the stay is necessary while the city pursues asking the U.S. Supreme for a review of the appellate court ruling.

“Tulsa’s motion does not establish any plausible basis for such relief,” said Hooper’s attorney, John Dunn, in a response filed Monday with the U.S. Supreme Court.

Attorneys for area tribes also filed papers Monday opposing the city’s request for a stay.

The city of Tulsa’s claims that the stay is necessary while the Supreme Court considers whether the Curtis Act, a 19th century-era law, grants the city the jurisdiction to enforce traffic laws regardless of the tribal affiliation of the person cited.

Otherwise, the mandate would require the city to “conduct a significant change in the way it proceeds with law enforcement, code enforcement, municipal prosecution and other important aspects of city business,” according to a court filing by the city.

The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled June 28 in favor of Hooper after finding that the Curtis Act no longer applies to cities such as Tulsa after statehood.

The Denver-based court ruled that city of Tulsa police did not have jurisdiction to issue Hooper a traffic citation in 2018 for speeding because of his Choctaw Nation citizenship status and in light of the Supreme Court’s 2020 McGirt ruling.

The June appellate court ruling expanded the reach of the McGirt decision, which determined that the state of Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction to prosecute tribal citizens for major crimes committed within the Muscogee Nation reservation because Congress had never explicitly dissolved the reservation.

The ruling has since been extended to the Cherokee Nation reservation and seven other tribes in eastern Oklahoma.

The city of Tulsa requested July 24 that the Supreme Court issue the emergency stay after the appellate court rejected a similar request.

The Supreme Court responded by staying the appellate court decision until 5 p.m. Wednesday to permit Hooper and area tribes time to submit responses to the city’s emergency request.

Meanwhile, part of the city’s request for the stay may center on the definition of one word found in Section 14 of the Curtis Act regarding the incorporation of eastern Oklahoma cities and towns before statehood was granted in 1907.

City officials point to one sentence in Section 14 of the Curtis Act that allowed cities and towns in prestatehood eastern Oklahoma to file petitions for incorporation in the applicable federal district court and then provided that “such city or town government, when so authorized and organized, shall possess all the powers and exercise all the rights of similar municipalities in said State of Arkansas.”

City officials argue that the appellate court was wrong when it defined the word “when” to mean that a city’s jurisdiction over tribal citizens would last only as long as or ‘while’ the city is continuously organized under Arkansas state law at the time.

The appellate court ruled that the Curtis Act no longer applied to the city of Tulsa after the city incorporated under state law following statehood.

The appellate court ruling has been criticized by Gov. Kevin Stitt and lauded by area tribes.

