Olivia Gray was not having it.

The former director of the Osage Nation’s Family Violence Prevention Program and a volunteer with Northeastern Oklahoma Safety and Education, a grassroots group that works with families of missing and murdered Indigenous people, Gray was one of four witnesses to testify Tuesday morning at the Osage Casino in Tulsa before a federal subcommittee on potential recommendations for addressing violence and human trafficking among Indigenous communities.

That 14-person panel of the Not Invisible Act Commission has been tasked by the U.S Department of the Interior and the U.S. attorney general under the terms of the Not Invisible Act to make recommendations by October, including how to improve a problem Gray has routinely faced when working with victims’ families: the lack of consistent coordination and communication across law enforcement agencies.

“It is insulting when we hear the state say they just can’t get around jurisdictional issues,” Gray said. “We’ve had to negotiate through them since birth, as we have to know what fee land is, what trust land is and who has authority where.

“This is not a turf war. It just isn’t. We can all work together or we can keep being jerks to each other.”

Enacted in 2020, the Not Invisible Act was designed to facilitate collaboration among Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities in an effort to better address crime on tribal lands and against Indigenous people.

The provisions of the Not Invisible Act include the creation of an advisory commission to develop recommendations on how to address specific aspects of the problem, including what resources are needed by law enforcement, victims, victims’ families and prosecutors. The group in Tulsa on Tuesday is a subcommittee of that commission.

According to data from the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, more than half of all American Indian and Alaska Native women nationally are subjected to physical intimate partner violence at some point in their lives, and one-fifth have been stalked.

Indigenous women are also subjected to higher rates of interracial violence than other groups, with an estimated two-thirds of the sexual assaults against American Indian and Alaska Native women committed by non-Indigenous men.

However, there is no definitive, accurate number of missing or murdered Indigenous people nationwide, thanks to a host of factors, including jurisdictional questions, victims not being identified as Indigenous and, as witnesses testified Tuesday, a lack of trust between law enforcement and victims’ families.

“Families are filing police reports, but they’re not being taken seriously,” said Melody Ybarra with the Citizen Potawatomi Nation’s House of Hope domestic violence shelter, noting that some of her co-workers have been turned away by municipal law enforcement officers when attempting to file police reports.

“We need law enforcement officers who are properly trained, because our victims are often greeted by officers who have no compassion, no understanding or any sense of cultural sensitivity.”

Ybarra’s program serves Indigenous domestic violence victims across five counties in central Oklahoma, including part of the Oklahoma City metro area. Along with having to push for help from municipal law enforcement officers, the Kiowa, Comanche and Apache woman testified that a lack of media coverage over cases involving missing or murdered Indigenous people — including one of her own relatives — has also affected the chances of bringing justice for victims’ families due to the lack of public pressure and cooperation.

Ybarra’s grandmother was sexually assaulted and killed in Pottawatomie County in 1978. Only two stories were published about the incident, Ybarra said: when the body was found and when the charges were dropped against her grandmother’s husband, who had confessed on the record to abusing her but did not have any memory of killing her because he was blacked out the night of her death.

“However, if there is a missing white girl in Edmond, it’s on the news within 12 hours,” she said.

Along with better training for law enforcement officers and stronger efforts to collaborate with grassroots groups, victims and their families, all four witnesses urged the commission to find the resources for additional advocates and law enforcement agents to help deal with the backlog of cases.

Along with a liaison office at the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation specifically tasked with helping families of missing and murdered Indigenous people, the Bureau of Indian Affairs’ Missing and Murdered Unit has one special agent assigned to the entire state.

“We do this work because it needs to get done and nobody’s doing it,” Gray said. “I’m glad a few people have been assigned, but one BIA agent for the entire state is not enough. It’s frankly insulting. I understand that funding’s an issue, … but there’s an avalanche of need.

“I don’t need a pat on the back for doing this. I’m simply being a good relative by doing this. It’s what Native women do.”

