An Osage Nation congressional committee is asking questions about the spending habits of the former head of Osage Casinos.

Thursday was the third and final day of hearings conducted by the Osage Nation Congress’ Commerce, Gaming and Land Committee to investigate expenses charged to Osage Casinos by now-former Chief Executive Officer Byron Bighorse.

Bighorse resigned as Osage Casinos CEO on Dec. 2 and four days later was granted a six-figure separation package by the Osage Nation Gaming Enterprise Board.

According to the more than 1,500 pages declassified by the Osage Nation Congress in November, Bighorse charged almost $400,000 in expenses to the casinos between January 2019 and September 2021. More than 800 receipts turned in do not include an explanation of how the expenditures were connected to casino business.

Among the items expensed to the casino by Bighorse are a parking citation issued by the city of Tulsa, golf clubs, Lululemon shorts, children’s meals at Owasso’s Patriot Golf Club, and $1,860 for four shots of 30-year-old scotch during a July 2021 visit to the Summit Club in Tulsa.

The casinos were reimbursed $5,222 for charges made at the Tulsa Country Club and the Patriot Golf Club. However, with documentation missing from so many receipts, Gaming Enterprise Board officials were unable to confirm Thursday whether that was the appropriate amount.

“Your board paid him (Bighorse) to leave while he was under investigation,” committee Chairwoman Jodie Revard said during Thursday’s hearing, admonishing Gaming Enterprise Board Chairman Geoff Hager. “His ethical behavior and spending behavior were being scrutinized, and you all paid him to leave.

“If (interim CEO) Kim (Pearson) or (Chief Financial Officer) Tim (Steinke) resigns tomorrow, you’ve set a pretty good precedent. The precedent you’ve set is, ‘If you do something wrong, … this is the place to come work. You can buy clothes and shots here. You can use the casino credit card.’”

Some policy changes have been implemented after the window covered by the expense report.

For example, expense reports from the casino’s top officials now must be reviewed and signed by at least two members of the Gaming Enterprise Board.

Steinke testified Tuesday that he was told Bighorse’s expenditures during that window were approved by the Gaming Enterprise Board but did not have any written documentation to that effect.

However, on Thursday, two members of that board said they never voted on approving those requests, including a 139-item spreadsheet turned in in April 2019 seeking reimbursement of more than $39,000.

“It would have been in our meeting minutes if we had approved them (the expenditures),” Julie Malone said.

During Thursday’s hearing, Malone said the board did discuss potentially terminating Bighorse’s contract due to his expenditures. Since those discussions were conducted in executive session, Malone declined to elaborate further.

Both Bighorse and his wife, former Osage Casino Marketing Director Jennifer Bighorse, were listed as witnesses on Tuesday’s agenda. However, Revard announced Tuesday morning that an attempt to subpoena them had been unsuccessful and that an invitation to appear voluntarily did not receive a response.

“Everyone’s been sitting here the last three days, but guess who isn’t here?” Revard said Thursday. “The person who isn’t here is the person who did this, and you (the Gaming Enterprise Board) paid him for his behavior, so apparently the board thought that was OK.”

Close 1 of 29 Osage Casino Osage Casinos' new Skyline Event Center will host its first public concert Feb. 16 with the Goo Goo Dolls. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World Osage Casino VIP suites at the Osage Casino Skyline event center in Tulsa, OK, Feb.6, 2019. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World Osage Casino Finishing up work on the Osage Casino Skyline event center in Tulsa, OK, Feb.6, 2019. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World Osage Casino The entrance to the Osage Casino Skyline event center in Tulsa, OK, Feb.6, 2019. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World Osage Casino Osage Casino Hotel’s new Skyline Event Center has 1,700 seats in the lower level and about 300 seats on the mezzanine level, including five private suites. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World Osage Casino Area leading to the VIP suites inishing up work on the Osage Casino Skyline event center in Tulsa, OK, Feb.6, 2019. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World Osage Casino The 45,000-square-foot Skyline Event Center is the final piece of Tulsa Osage Casinos’ $160 million casino and hotel expansion. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World Osage Casino Looking from the VIP suites to the stage at the Osage Casino Skyline event center in Tulsa, OK, Feb.6, 2019. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World Osage Casino Looking from the VIP suites to the stage at the Osage Casino Skyline event center in Tulsa, OK, Feb.6, 2019. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World Osage Casino VIP suites at the Osage Casino Skyline event center in Tulsa, OK, Feb.6, 2019. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World Osage Casino The entrance to the Osage Casino Skyline event center in Tulsa, OK, Feb.6, 2019. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World Osage Casino VIP suites at the Osage Casino Skyline event center in Tulsa, OK, Feb.6, 2019. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World Osage Casino Looking from the VIP suites to the stage at the Osage Casino Skyline event center in Tulsa, OK, Feb.6, 2019. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World Osage Casino Looking from the VIP suites to the stage at the Osage Casino Skyline event center in Tulsa, OK, Feb.6, 2019. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World Osage Casino Upper level concessions by the VIP suites at the Osage Casino Skyline event center in Tulsa, OK, Feb.6, 2019. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World Osage Casino The entrance to the Osage Casino Skyline event center in Tulsa, OK, Feb.6, 2019. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World Osage Casino The entrance to the Osage Casino Skyline event center in Tulsa, OK, Feb.6, 2019. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World Osage Casino Finishing up work on the Osage Casino Skyline event center in Tulsa, OK, Feb.6, 2019. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World Osage Casino Finishing up work on the Osage Casino Skyline event center in Tulsa, OK, Feb.6, 2019. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World Osage Casino Finishing up work on the Osage Casino Skyline event center in Tulsa, OK, Feb.6, 2019. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World Osage Casino Concessions area at the Osage Casino Skyline event center in Tulsa, OK, Feb.6, 2019. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World Osage Casino Finishing up work on the Osage Casino Skyline event center in Tulsa, OK, Feb.6, 2019. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World Osage Casino Looking from the stage to the Osage Casino Skyline event center in Tulsa, OK, Feb.6, 2019. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World Osage Casino Finishing up work on the Osage Casino Skyline event center in Tulsa, OK, Feb.6, 2019. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World Osage Casino Finishing up work on the Osage Casino Skyline event center in Tulsa, OK, Feb.6, 2019. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World Osage Casino Concessions area at the Osage Casino Skyline event center in Tulsa, OK, Feb.6, 2019. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World Osage Casino Finishing up work on the Osage Casino Skyline event center in Tulsa, OK, Feb.6, 2019. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World Osage Casino Adam Leister (left) and Lance Engles of Mill Creek finish up work on the new Skyline Event Center. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World Osage Casino Finishing up work on the Osage Casino Skyline event center in Tulsa, OK, Feb.6, 2019. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World See photos from Osage Casinos' new Skyline Event Center 1 of 29 Osage Casino Osage Casinos' new Skyline Event Center will host its first public concert Feb. 16 with the Goo Goo Dolls. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World Osage Casino VIP suites at the Osage Casino Skyline event center in Tulsa, OK, Feb.6, 2019. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World Osage Casino Finishing up work on the Osage Casino Skyline event center in Tulsa, OK, Feb.6, 2019. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World Osage Casino The entrance to the Osage Casino Skyline event center in Tulsa, OK, Feb.6, 2019. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World Osage Casino Osage Casino Hotel’s new Skyline Event Center has 1,700 seats in the lower level and about 300 seats on the mezzanine level, including five private suites. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World Osage Casino Area leading to the VIP suites inishing up work on the Osage Casino Skyline event center in Tulsa, OK, Feb.6, 2019. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World Osage Casino The 45,000-square-foot Skyline Event Center is the final piece of Tulsa Osage Casinos’ $160 million casino and hotel expansion. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World Osage Casino Looking from the VIP suites to the stage at the Osage Casino Skyline event center in Tulsa, OK, Feb.6, 2019. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World Osage Casino Looking from the VIP suites to the stage at the Osage Casino Skyline event center in Tulsa, OK, Feb.6, 2019. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World Osage Casino VIP suites at the Osage Casino Skyline event center in Tulsa, OK, Feb.6, 2019. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World Osage Casino The entrance to the Osage Casino Skyline event center in Tulsa, OK, Feb.6, 2019. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World Osage Casino VIP suites at the Osage Casino Skyline event center in Tulsa, OK, Feb.6, 2019. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World Osage Casino Looking from the VIP suites to the stage at the Osage Casino Skyline event center in Tulsa, OK, Feb.6, 2019. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World Osage Casino Looking from the VIP suites to the stage at the Osage Casino Skyline event center in Tulsa, OK, Feb.6, 2019. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World Osage Casino Upper level concessions by the VIP suites at the Osage Casino Skyline event center in Tulsa, OK, Feb.6, 2019. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World Osage Casino The entrance to the Osage Casino Skyline event center in Tulsa, OK, Feb.6, 2019. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World Osage Casino The entrance to the Osage Casino Skyline event center in Tulsa, OK, Feb.6, 2019. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World Osage Casino Finishing up work on the Osage Casino Skyline event center in Tulsa, OK, Feb.6, 2019. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World Osage Casino Finishing up work on the Osage Casino Skyline event center in Tulsa, OK, Feb.6, 2019. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World Osage Casino Finishing up work on the Osage Casino Skyline event center in Tulsa, OK, Feb.6, 2019. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World Osage Casino Concessions area at the Osage Casino Skyline event center in Tulsa, OK, Feb.6, 2019. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World Osage Casino Finishing up work on the Osage Casino Skyline event center in Tulsa, OK, Feb.6, 2019. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World Osage Casino Looking from the stage to the Osage Casino Skyline event center in Tulsa, OK, Feb.6, 2019. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World Osage Casino Finishing up work on the Osage Casino Skyline event center in Tulsa, OK, Feb.6, 2019. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World Osage Casino Finishing up work on the Osage Casino Skyline event center in Tulsa, OK, Feb.6, 2019. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World Osage Casino Concessions area at the Osage Casino Skyline event center in Tulsa, OK, Feb.6, 2019. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World Osage Casino Finishing up work on the Osage Casino Skyline event center in Tulsa, OK, Feb.6, 2019. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World Osage Casino Adam Leister (left) and Lance Engles of Mill Creek finish up work on the new Skyline Event Center. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World Osage Casino Finishing up work on the Osage Casino Skyline event center in Tulsa, OK, Feb.6, 2019. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World