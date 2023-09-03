Curtis Killman Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Curtis Killman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A lawsuit before the state Supreme Court will determine whether the state of Oklahoma has the authority to tax tribal citizens’ income received while living and working within the citizen’s tribe’s reservation.

Muscogee Nation member Alicia Stroble filed the lawsuit with the state Supreme Court in October after the Oklahoma Tax Commission denied her request to be exempted from Oklahoma state income taxes based on her tribal status, employment and residence.

Stroble, who lives in Okmulgee and works for the Muscogee Nation, is seeking a refund of state taxes paid in 2017, 2018 and 2019, claiming that the state doesn’t have the authority to tax her income, according to court records.

Mike Parks, Stroble’s attorney, said in an interview that while he believes that the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2020 McGirt ruling helps his client’s case, he thinks prior U.S. Supreme Court rulings on Oklahoma tribal tax cases are more precedent-setting.

The Supreme Court’s landmark McGirt ruling said the state of Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction under the federal Major Crimes Act to bring a criminal case when it involved a tribal citizen and the crime occurred within the never-extinguished boundaries of a reservation granted to the Muscogee Nation tribe by treaty in 1866.

The reservation covers an 11-county region that includes most of the city of Tulsa.

But while Stroble cites the McGirt ruling in her appeal, state officials claim that the 2020 Supreme Court ruling should be limited to criminal cases, specifically those identified as “major crimes,” such as murder and kidnapping.

The tax case is the latest in a string of hot-button issues to crop up in the state since the McGirt ruling was handed down more than three years ago.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has made the Stroble case a pillar in his fight for what he describes as “One Oklahoma.”

A page titled “One Oklahoma” on the state of Oklahoma’s website includes the Stroble case and other court cases that have developed in the wake of McGirt.

“We’re all Oklahomans,” text on the page reads. “We need an Oklahoma where all men and women are created equal and treated equal. We can’t have two systems.”

While Stroble’s tax protest case has received the most attention, it is not unique.

The Tax Commission currently has before it about 750 protests based on the tribal exemption request, a spokesperson told the Tulsa World. The figure is up about 100 since February but could include non-McGirt-related protests, the spokesperson said.

Most of those cases undoubtedly will be on hold while the Oklahoma Supreme Court considers the appeal.

Parks said he expects a decision to come by the fall of 2025, based on his experience with past rulings.

Stroble’s case has one unlikely supporter, the Oklahoma Tax Commission.

The commission issued a report in September 2020 detailing the potential impacts of the McGirt ruling.

“United States Supreme Court precedent establishes that the state of Oklahoma is without jurisdiction to tax certain income earned by tribal citizens while residing in their tribe’s Indian country,” the report states.

While the Supreme Court ruling does not alter the procedures in place to verify tax exclusion claims, the report says it did expand the area in which Muscogee Nation tribal members may live and work to qualify for the exclusion.

That stance was backed by an OTC administrative law judge who heard Stroble’s protest after staff denied the exemption request.

A report filed by the administrative law judge on April 12, 2022, concluded that Stroble qualified for the exemption.

Parks said he was “pleasantly surprised” by the administrative law judge’s ruling in Stroble’s favor, adding that the judge in the case gave both sides a fair trial, in his opinion.

“It’s just that the three commissioners of the Oklahoma Tax Commission had a different opinion,” Parks said, referring to an OTC ruling Oct. 5, 2022, that overturned the administrative law judge’s decision.

The Oklahoma Tax Commission is a three-member panel appointed by the governor with Senate confirmation.

The 2020 OTC report estimated that the state could, going forward, lose up to $21.5 million per year from Muscogee Nation tribal members who are granted the exemption and another $64.5 million from those requesting refunds for the years 2017, 2018 and 2019.

The OTC report also warned that the state could lose up to $72.7 million annually if four other major tribes — the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw and Seminole — gain reservation status similar to the Muscogee Nation. At that time only the Muscogee Nation had been granted that status in the courts.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has since granted reservation status to the lands granted by treaty pre-1900 to the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw and Seminole nations, plus three others in Ottawa County.

Oklahoma, for its part, argues that court rulings both recent and further back in history bolster its claim that the state has the right to tax Stroble’s income.

The OTC sites the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 decision in Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta as evidence that it has taxing authority over people in Stroble’s situation.

That ruling primarily addressed whether the state had criminal jurisdiction in cases where a nontribal citizen victimized a tribal citizen in Indian Country — meaning within a tribal reservation.

But state officials claim that the Castro-Huerta ruling — which granted the state joint criminal jurisdiction to prosecute non-Natives when they victimize a tribal citizen on tribal land — also supports their side in Stroble’s case.

“As Castro-Huerta makes clear, ‘Indian Country’ is part of the state and subject to the state’s sovereign authority,” the OTC states in its brief filed before the state Supreme Court.

State officials claim that Stroble cannot claim the tribal exemption because her residence does not meet the state’s definition of Indian Country.

Under Oklahoma law, Indian Country is defined as:

formal and informal reservations

dependent Indian communities

Indian allotments either held in trust by the United States or restricted

“It is undisputed that appellant does not reside in a ‘dependent Indian community’ or an ‘Indian allotment’ … and that unrestricted fee land does not meet either definition of Indian Country, the OTC said in court filings.

Stroble points in court filings to the federal definition of Indian Country in the U.S. criminal code to support her cause.

“Because the definition of ‘Indian country’ … expressly includes ‘all land’ within the boundaries of a reservation, including fee lands, it is irrelevant whether the property upon which the appellant resides is trust land, restricted land, or fee land,” Strobles’ appeal brief states.

“Reservation status depends on the boundaries Congress draws, not on who owns land inside the Reservation boundaries,” according to Stroble.

“Once a block of land is set aside for an Indian reservation and no matter what happens to the title of individual plots within the area, the entire block retains its reservation status until Congress explicitly indicates otherwise,” Parks wrote on behalf of Stroble, quoting from the Supreme Court’s McGirt decision.

Stroble also claims that a 1993 U.S. Supreme Court decision involving the state of Oklahoma and the Sac & Fox Nation over state income taxes supports her claim for exemption.

“To that end, the Supreme Court explained that its cases made clear ‘that a tribal member need not live on a formal reservation to be outside the State’s taxing jurisdiction; and that it was enough that the member lived in ‘Indian country,’” Stroble’s brief states.

Asked about Stitt’s campaign against the McGirt decision, Stroble’s case and others, Parks said he could not speculate on Stitt’s motivations.

“He is the duly elected governor of our state,” Parks said, adding that while he respects him, he believes that the governor is “wrong” in this case.

<&rule>

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.