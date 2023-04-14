The largest Civil War battle in what is now Oklahoma will be discussed from the perspective of indigenous residents in a special program this weekend.

The Honey Springs Battlefield and Visitor Center will host a free program at 1 p.m. Saturday featuring Muscogee Nation historical and cultural preservation experts.

The Battle of Honey Springs, which occurred on July 17, 1863, was fought on Muscogee land, and the tribe has been involved with archaeology and fieldwork at the battle site over the years.

Midge Dellinger, tribal oral historian, will discuss her ongoing study of the Civil War in Indian Territory and the use of oral history as a means of remembrance.

She will be joined by Gano Perez Jr., Muscogee Nation geographic information systems cultural specialist, who will talk about archaeology at the site.

Honey Springs Battlefield is located east of U.S. 69 at 69423159 E. 1030 Road near Checotah.

For more information call 918-617-7125 or email honeysprings@history.ok.gov.