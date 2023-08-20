Karoline Leonard Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Karoline Leonard Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The U.S. Department of Justice announced the launch of a new Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons Regional Outreach Program on June 28.

The program places 10 attorneys and coordinators in five designated regions across the country.

Olivia Gray calls it a slap in the face.

“We could use 10 (attorneys and coordinators) just in Oklahoma and we could still overload them and not have everybody helped. ... It's all cosmetics,” Gray said. “I would really like somebody to come up with something substantial that's going to make people quit killing us.”

Northern Oklahoma will house the attorney and coordinator for the outreach program's southeast region, which consists of 11 states. Those positions haven’t been filled.

Similar programs existed in the past, with most of them not lasting more than a few years due to funding, resources and retention problems.

Gray has seen laws and programs like these before.

She’s president of Northeastern Oklahoma Indigenous Safety and Education, a local advocacy group for missing and murdered Indigenous people. She previously served as the director of the Osage Nation’s Family Violence Prevention Program. She regularly testifies and advocates for new laws and programs to address the epidemic in the country.

None of them go far enough to save Indigenous lives, she said.

Indigenous people go missing, are killed or trafficked at higher rates than other ethnic groups. Lack of resources and confusing jurisdictional boundaries complicate these cases even more.

State and federal lawmakers are working with advocates and families to address the epidemic through new legislation, though some fall short of finding solutions.

Indigenous Oklahomans inspire state legislation

After her cousin disappeared, LaRenda Morgan asked Rep. Mickey Dollens, D-Oklahoma City, for legislation aimed at alleviating jurisdictional confusion and increasing resources for missing and murdered Indigenous peoples cases.

Ida Beard, Morgan’s cousin, is a Cheyenne and Arapaho mother of four who went missing eight years ago. When her family reported Beard missing, they said it took two weeks for police to open an investigation.

Senate Bill 172, called Ida’s Law, requires the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to secure federal funding for a tribal liaison and a victim advocate.

“It's not at all perfect now, but I feel like people have a big expectation for law enforcement that sometimes can't be met,” Morgan said. “I know (for) a lot of people, it's not enough for them, but to me, it's a big step in the right direction.”

Gray feels the opposite.

She was shocked to learn the law required only one tribal liaison for the entirety of the state, and she’s tired of excuses.

“People are dying in the meantime,” Gray said. “I don't understand how they're not understanding the gravity of this.”

Rep. Amanda Swope, D-Tulsa, who is a Muscogee (Creek) citizen and of Osage Nation descent, said Ida’s Law is a great step, but she believes the state should help fund the positions rather than ask OSBI to secure it federally.

Another law inspired by a victim of the crisis aims to help stop jurisdictional confusion and increase communications.

House Bill 1077, which goes into effect Nov. 1, established the Kasey Alert system. The alerts function similarly to Amber or Silver alerts; however, they cover all missing Oklahoman adults between age 18 and age 59. The alerts cover people of all demographics and denote Indigenous peoples’ tribal affiliations.

“At the end of the day, this is all about saving lives, and giving law enforcement another resource to help with these missing and murdered cases,” said Rep. Daniel Pae, R-Lawton, who supported the bill and worked on several versions of it.

Kasey Russell, a 29-year-old Cherokee man from Tahlequah, inspired the bill after he went missing in June 2016.

His case, similar to Beard’s, bounced around jurisdictions. Six years after he initially went missing, federal agents found his body in a shallow grave not far from the casino. His case is still open.

Kasey Alerts took several different forms over the years. It was previously introduced as Red Alerts in 2020 and as Aubrey Alerts in 2021, in honor of a 26-year-old Cherokee Nation woman who went missing from Grove in 2019.

Carmen Harvie, president of the state MMIP chapter, advocated for the bill and its previous versions. When the Oklahoma Senate approved Kasey Alerts, Harvie cried.

“We need to keep that awareness out there so we’re not forgotten, because these families that are missing their loved ones need support,” said Harvie. “Now that this bill’s coming, everybody’s going to be brought to the table.”

Federal laws attempt to address crisis

Beyond Oklahoma’s laws on the crisis, federal lawmakers passed two laws, Savanna’s Act and the Not Invisible Act of 2019, in attempts to address the epidemic on a national level.

Savanna’s Act, passed in 2020, requires the Department of Justice to improve training, data collection and coordination related to missing, murdered or trafficked Indigenous cases. It also created a task force with the intentions of setting a standard for dealing with Indigenous peoples cases and working with different jurisdictions.

Along with Savanna’s Act, the Not Invisible Act of 2019 was signed into law in October 2020. It’s the first bill to be introduced and passed by U.S. congressional members enrolled in recognized tribal nations.

The law established the Not Invisible Act Commission, which will make recommendations to the Department of Interior and Department of Justice about how to improve the missing and murdered Indigenous persons crisis in the U.S.

The commission will release its recommendations to the DOI and DOJ in November, according to members of the commission.

The commission visited states that lead the nation in the crisis, with a trip to Oklahoma in April. There, experts and advocates expressed disdain for law enforcement inaction when it comes to missing and murdered Indigenous people, with several saying law enforcement do not work with or take Indigenous people seriously.

Shawnna Roach, criminal investigator with the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service, sat on the commission. She hinted that the majority of the recommendations will focus on resources and funding for tribal law enforcements.

“If we get missing and murdered units inside these tribal agencies to focus on the Native Americans that are missing or being trafficked, it will help tremendously,” Roach said.

Need for large-scale change

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. was unaware of the crisis affecting Indigenous people until local grassroots organizations alerted him.

“The fact that they are getting the attention of people who should have been paying attention long ago, including myself, that's a measure of progress,” Hoskin said.

Despite advocates getting the attention of lawmakers, the epidemic continues in Oklahoma and throughout the country.

Indigenous women continue to be more likely to die by homicide than in a car crash, something not true for other demographics. Oklahoma is still a national leader in the epidemic.

With little resources or funding, the crisis will continue, Gray said.

On the day that the DOJ announced the launch of the new attorneys program, Gray was helping a mother write her victim impact statement. “It’s a really bad day,” she said through tears. “And I’m so tired of it.”

The week Harvie learned about the program, she attended two funerals for teenage boys who were found dead after going missing.

“This is not stopping. It’s not going to stop,” Harvie said. “Where are these people going to turn to? Nobody else is doing the work; we know that by experience.

“I don’t hold back anymore. I have to be that voice because it’s time for change.”