Emily Morgan always wanted to be the best at everything.

She received accolades in school and always looked put together. She played softball, was a Choctaw Nation princess, and was a daughter and mother.

Kim Merryman remembers her daughter as fierce, responsible and determined. She was a Capricorn, through and through, Merryman said, born on New Year’s 1993 at the old Choctaw Nation Indian Hospital in Talihina.

Morgan was found dead alongside her friend in a car in McAlester on Aug. 26, 2016. Her case is still open, and her mother is looking for answers.

More than 100 miles north of Talihina in Hulbert, another family wants justice in the deaths of a woman and her granddaughter.

Addison Reese grew up playing sports with her little brother. She loved softball and basketball and shared her jersey number, 32, with her aunt Samantha Jackson.

She was also the first grandchild to Sharon Walters, who loved her three kids and many grandchildren, and was known for telling jokes and making her family laugh.

Reese spent the night with Walters often, and June 9, 2020, was no different. Early the next morning, Walters’ home was found ablaze in what first appeared to be an accidental house fire.

The case has bounced around jurisdictions and is now being investigated as a possible homicide.

Emily Morgan, Addison Reese and Sharon Walters were Indigenous women in Oklahoma. All three are victims of the missing and murdered Indigenous people crisis (MMIP) in the state whose cases are unsolved.

‘No sense of closure’

Ashley Gassaway called her mother, Walters, nearly every day.

On the night of June 9, 2020, Gassaway missed a phone call from Walters. When she realized, she thought her mother would be asleep, so Gassaway went to bed.

The next morning, she woke up to someone banging on her front door and shouting that her mother’s house was on fire. Gassaway assumed her mother and her 15-year-old niece, Reese, made it out of the house.

Law enforcement later informed the family Reese and Walters died that night, but they didn’t necessarily die due to the fire.

Walters and Reese likely died before the fire started as the medical examiner found no presence of soot or smoke inhalation in their lungs. An official cause of death hasn’t been ruled or released. The family released a copy of the medical examiner's report on social media following Walters' and Reese's deaths.

“When you hear about MMIP and you hear about cases being mishandled, it’s not something that ever directly affected me. I thought ‘This is horrible’ and ‘I can't believe this would be happening,'” Gassaway said. “But going through this now? ... I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy.”

In the weeks before her death, Walters told her family that a man was harassing her.

Gassaway notified Reese’s father and stepmother of the fire; Dustin Reese went to the scene because they lived a few blocks down while Nicona Reese stayed with their other children.

“I had to tell my 13-year-old boy that his grandma and sister had just died in a house fire, not knowing what happened at that point,” Dustin said. “It was a haze for the next few days.”

Working with law enforcement was a battle, Nicona said. She has never been interviewed by police. The man who was harassing Walters has also not been formally interviewed, according to the family.

The family said local and county law enforcement treated the case as an open-and-shut accident at the beginning, so now everybody is playing catch-up.

Two weeks after the fire and deaths of Walters and Reese, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in McGirt v. Oklahoma that only tribal nations or federal agencies have the authority to prosecute cases involving Indigenous people on established Native land.

Walters' and Reese’s family asked for the case to be moved to tribal law enforcement shortly after the ruling. The case was moved to Cherokee Nation’s jurisdiction at the start of this year. Federal agencies were given information on the case in August.

The family said working with the Cherokee Nation has gone better; however, they have little hope as it's been over three years since Walters' and Reese’s deaths.

“The world is very gray now. I feel like there's nothing overly exciting to me,” Gassaway said. “I am just going through the motions because we don't have answers. It doesn't feel like we're making progress. There's no sense of closure.”

Looking back, the family wished they pushed harder for answers and updates. Action should’ve been taken from the very beginning, they said.

“My advice to anyone is just raise hell because that's the one thing that I wish we would have done,” Gassaway said, looking at her sister and sister-in-law.

“Be loud and unapologetic. That's me now,” Nicona said. “Before, we all kind of tried to not rock the boat too much. Now, I will turn it over into shark-infested waters if I have to.”

‘No longer here to speak’

At 15, Morgan became pregnant with her son Payden. As of this year, he will now officially have more birthdays without his mother than with her.

After Morgan was killed, Merryman started raising Payden, but she said she can’t match his mother.

“I have a little boy that had a momma that looked at him like that all the time, and he looked at her like she was the queen of the world,” Merryman said, pointing to a photo of Morgan and Payden. “He doesn't have anybody like that. I’m his grandma and I look at him like that, but it's different. I'm an old woman. I can't dress up to be the queen of the room and him be proud of me.”

Morgan loved her son and wanted to do everything for him, Merryman said. She gave him the best clothes, the best toys and wanted him to be the best athlete.

Merryman said her daughter turned down a dark path in order to support herself and her son, but the choices she made don’t absolve her killer.

Morgan, who was 23, and her friend Totinika Elix, 24, were found dead in Morgan’s car in 2016.

At first, Merryman said, investigators told her a suspect would be charged within a few months. She started making plans to attend hearings.

Suddenly, Merryman stopped receiving updates. The case has passed on to new detectives, but nobody has been arrested.

“To law enforcement, their deaths didn't matter,” Merryman said. “These young single mothers, their lives didn’t matter. But if it was people of a different social class, it would’ve.”

Morgan was a member of the Choctaw Nation. She was killed four years before the McGirt ruling, so it has never been moved to the tribal or federal jurisdictions. Merryman is currently advocating to change the case’s jurisdiction.

Before her death, Morgan was running errands for somebody, with Merryman alluding that she was running drugs for a man in McAlester. She said she believes this person is responsible for her daughter’s death, but police have not made headway.

Merryman won’t stop until she has justice for her daughter.

Since her daughter’s death, Merryman said one of the biggest parts of her life has been her grandson, who she said reminds her of Morgan. No matter what, Morgan loved Payden and that’s how she should be remembered.

“Every one of those choices were because she was a young mother. She wanted to make sure that her son had things,” Merryman said. “She didn't know how else she was going to provide for him. ... She was a wonderful mom. She loved him with all her heart and soul.”

‘A ton of bricks’

Near the abandoned Choctaw Nation Indian Hospital is a pavilion. Merryman goes there to remember her daughter.

“We had Easter up here one time, Emily and I,” Merryman said. “We can see the window where she was born from here. There are just lots of memories coming here.”

Merryman wakes up thinking about Morgan every day. Nicona and Gassaway said they think of Walters and Reese every day, too.

Nicona said she wants to help her kids feel normal. “But how can we do that if we don’t feel normal?” she said.

Gassaway watched her daughter’s softball team at nationals this summer. Her daughter shared her passion for softball with Reese.

“On the way home my kid said, ‘I really wish Addison was here to see this. She would have been so proud of me,’” Gassaway said. “Then it hits you like a ton of bricks again.”

On New Year’s Day, Morgan’s birthday, Merryman cooks her daughter’s favorite meal: meatloaf, fried potatoes, red beans and any type of cake. Morgan’s friends will come celebrate and tell Payden about his mother.

Merryman said not a day goes by that she doesn’t think of Morgan. Since her death seven years ago, she looks for ways to honor her, like getting a tattoo of a butterfly and semicolon.

“Most of all, to honor Emily, is by living,” Merryman said. “I got this tattoo in the second year that she was killed. Every time I would tell her story, butterflies would be flying all around. The semicolon is because I chose to live after I lost her. I try to live my life to the fullest that I can.”