A federal appellate court on Wednesday rejected a request by the city of Tulsa to stay its ruling that the city did not have jurisdiction to issue traffic tickets to tribal citizens.

The decision came amid a warning by Gov. Kevin Stitt, who in a video condemned by tribal leaders, said the ruling would have ripple effects across the state if “left unresolved” by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in a two-sentence order Wednesday, rejected the city of Tulsa’s request to delay implementation of its June ruling while the city pursues an appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court.

A city spokeswoman said in an emailed statement that an appeal is being considered.

“The City of Tulsa will consider asking the Supreme Court to stay the circuit court’s mandate," according to the statement. "Regardless, we will continue to protect public safety, and will coordinate with our tribal partners as necessary to serve our shared constituencies.”

The city of Tulsa had asked the appellate court to stay a mandate in its ruling in favor of a Choctaw Nation citizen who had challenged the city’s authority to cite him in light of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2020 McGirt decision.

The appellate court ruled June 28 that the city could not rely upon a 19th century-era law to justify its ticketing of tribal citizens following the McGirt ruling.

The decision overturned a municipal court ruling that, under the Curtis Act, the city of Tulsa could still ticket Choctaw citizen Justin Hooper for speeding.

The June ruling, which should become effective within seven days absent an appeal, expanded the reach of the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling, which determined that the state of Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction to prosecute tribal citizens for major crimes committed within the Muscogee Nation reservation because Congress had never explicitly dissolved the reservation.

The stay was necessary, the city argued, because otherwise, the mandate would require the city to “conduct a significant change in the way it proceeds with law enforcement, code enforcement, municipal prosecution and other important aspects of city business,” according to a court filing by the city.

“This would require a large investment of resources to implement these changes, which may not be necessary should the United States Supreme Court reverse this Court’s decision,” the city continued in its brief.

The city also acknowledged that the Hooper ruling would have other impacts on the city.

“While the case before this court originated from prosecution of a speeding ticket, implementation of this court’s ruling regarding the Curtis Act has far reaching effects in the City of Tulsa, which could subject the city to other litigation during the interim should the court not issue a stay of the mandate,” the city continued.

An attorney for Hooper argued in a court filing that the city has not justified its need for staying the mandate.

“The only support it provides (for a stay) comes in the form of unsupported allegations of disruption to its government functions and law enforcement that would stem from adherence to the law in this case,” said John M. Dunn, Hooper’s attorney.

Stitt claims different laws apply

Meanwhile, Stitt released a three-minute video Tuesday criticizing the federal court ruling.

The video was released on a web page titled “One State. One Set of Laws, One Oklahoma” on the Oklahoma.gov website.

“In America, we expect that everyone follows the same set of rules regardless of who you are or where you come from, but the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals decided in Hooper versus Tulsa that that isn’t the case,” Stitt said on the video.

A uniformed Highway Patrol officer then gave a brief rundown of the Hooper decision, wrapping up by saying: “This leaves Oklahoma at a crossroads where the law no longer applies uniformly within tribal boundaries.”

Stitt then reiterated his contention that “some believe your heritage should also determine the speed you drive on Oklahoma roads.”

“If a man with Indian heritage is not subject to the traffic laws and the justice system in Tulsa, Oklahoma, what laws must be followed?” Stitt asked on the video. “The answer to this question will have far reaching impacts.”

When asked for comment, Dunn called Stitt's video "propaganda and misinformation."

"He has completely, totally, misrepresented what the case was even about, let alone what the decision said," Dunn said.

Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton said in a written statement that the answer to Stitt’s question is simple: The Hooper decision exempts no one from traffic laws in the state.

“Once again, Gov. Stitt is misrepresenting the facts,” Batton said. “The Hooper decision does not exempt anyone from the law; it merely clarifies jurisdiction issues involving Native Americans on reservations established by Congress.

“Since 2020, the Choctaw Nation has filed more than 3,500 cases in our courts, hired 150 new workers in our legal system, added 47 new police officers and investigators and established a public defender’s office. We are committed to enforcing the law and protecting our communities.”

Batton said it was “especially troubling Gov. Stitt chose to use state employees in his video about this issue, taking law enforcement officers away from their jobs and turning them into political actors.”

“In short, we urge the governor to return to the state’s history of cooperation with tribes, rather than sowing division and discord,” Batton said.

Tribal-municipal agreements exist

The appellate court decision comes as the Cherokee Nation announced Tuesday that it had reached an agreement with its 24th Oklahoma municipality regarding the ticketing of tribal members within its reservation.

The town of Verdigris signed a memorandum of agreement with tribal officials that detailed how tickets issued by Verdigris police to tribal members would be handled.

The agreement calls for the Cherokee Nation to donate all but $30 from each ticket back to the city when the person cited is a tribal member.

“Irrespective of whether we have an agreement of any sort in place in any particular community within our reservation, it is important to understand that Cherokee Nation has a comprehensive criminal code substantially similar to the State of Oklahoma’s code,” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in a statement Tuesday. “This means that wild and irresponsible claims that tribal citizens are not subject to traffic laws are simply false.”

Hoskin said Wednesday in an interview with the Tulsa World that the Cherokee Nation began entering into the agreements in early 2021, with Vinita being one of the first cities to sign on.

“It has worked well,” Hoskin said.

People ticketed can pay the issuing agency if they choose to plead guilty or challenge it in Cherokee Nation tribal court, he said.

Regarding Stitt’s latest video, Hoskin said it was “more of the same.”

“This is a governor who, No. 1, lacks a command of the facts or the law in this area or he understands it and is misleading people,” Hoskin said. “It has always been one of the two.”

Hoskin called the Stitt video “insulting.”

“What is irresponsible is to have the governor of the state, who is at least surrounded by people who know better, to tell the public tribal citizens get away with breaking the law.”

Shortly after the ruling, Stitt posted a meme on social media that falsely suggested tribal citizens could legally drive faster than nontribal citizens in the state.

“That is irresponsible leadership, and it is offensive,” Hoskin said. “It presupposes we don’t have the capacity as native people to enact codes of public safety.”

He said the tribe has been enacting laws since before statehood.

While the Muscogee Nation does not have written agreements with cities as noted by the Cherokee Nation, the Muscogee Nation does have cross-deputization agreements with the city of Tulsa and other cities that permit referrals.

They permit parties to refer citations for traffic offenses to the authority with proper jurisdiction, according to court records filed in the case.

Since the McGirt decision, the Muscogee Nation has received more than 1,200 referrals for traffic citations from municipalities, political subdivisions and agencies, records show.

Agencies that have referred tickets to the Muscogee Nation include the Broken Arrow Police Department, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, according to court records.

Tulsa County became cross-commissioned with the Cherokee and Creek nations in April 2021, according to Ashley Wheeler, Tulsa County Sheriff's Office media coordinator.

Deputies use their existing ticket forms when citing a tribal citizen, but they cross out the Sheriff's Office information at the top of the citation and write in the name of the citizen’s tribe, Wheeler said.

The agency has issued about 75 tickets to tribal members of the Cherokee and Muscogee nations since April 2021, Wheeler said.

A mandate finalizing the appellate court’s decision should issue within seven days, unless the city opts to appeal the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Capitol Bureau reporter Barbara Hoberock contributed to this story.

