In his fifth State of the Nation address Saturday, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. spoke about "the defense of tribal sovereignty" as opponents try "to move this country backward."

Hoskin said the ongoing efforts will not allow "the enemies of sovereignty" to get in the way of the United States' obligations to the Cherokee people.

"We will take the defense of tribal sovereignty wherever it leads us, be it the courts, the halls of Congress, the state legislature or out in the communities," he said during the 71st annual Cherokee National Holiday.

"Anyone who extends a hand of friendship to the Cherokee Nation will be met with that same hand of friendship."

Hoskin also discussed several recent projects the tribe has undertaken while stressing “We must also invest in people.”

He announced progress on a $2 million plan for the tribe’s new Gadugi Corps program to encourage volunteer and national service. Gadugi is the Cherokee word for working together, he said.

“Former Councilman Shawn Crittenden and his Gadugi Corps task force have been hard at work to plan our newest, and I think most promising, program," Hoskin said. "Gadugi Corps calls upon Cherokees both here at home and at-large to serve their fellow Cherokees with the full support and resources of our Nation."

The program draws inspiration from federal programs like AmeriCorps, according to a news release, but will be uniquely Cherokee.

Hoskin also announced an Oct. 10 special event in Tahlequah that will assemble the largest gathering of first-language, fluent Cherokee speakers since prior to Oklahoma statehood.

The Cherokee Nation is also working on plans to bring high-speed Internet and cellphone service to additional Cherokee communities after working earlier this year to bring a cell tower to Kenwood, where cell service didn’t exist.

“We cannot expect Cherokees to seize opportunities in commerce, education, employment or health care if they are cut off from the world of connectivity,” Hoskin said.