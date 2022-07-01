Independence Day becomes more independent as families rely on firework stands for personal shows

While firework vendors say customers should expect increased prices this year, sales are still booming, as Tulsans line up during the Fourth of July weekend to purchase their favorite pyrotechnics for personal shows.

Kylie Williamson, an English teacher at Preston High School, allocates a portion of her summer to serve as the assistant manager of a local TNT Fireworks Superstore at 5401 W. Skelly Drive. The store is open from 9 a.m. to midnight through Monday.

Following the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Williamson said she's seen a higher demand for personal shows over public ones hosted by local organizations. She said customers are more interested in going outside the city limits to enjoy fireworks within the comfort of family gatherings.

Firework shortages from previous seasons and higher gas prices have also affected fireworks prices, Williamson said. She estimates that small families wanting to put on a show will pay about $200 and that bigger shows can reach up to $1,000.

So far, sales have been slow, possibly because the Fourth of July falls on a Monday, but Williamson said she expects them to pick up during the weekend as Tulsans prepare to celebrate. She also said prices are expected to remain the same.

Jake’s Fireworks Manager Brent McClure said the most popular fireworks being bought are Excalibur artillery shells, which are known for their “loud breaks and vivid colors,” according to the USA Fireworks Superstore.

McClure expects sales to mirror last year's, as the stand will be open from 8 a.m. to midnight through Monday. He recounted the state of the shop on July 3, 2021, when customers wrapped around the store and kept its 12 operating registers busy.

The best part of the holiday rush is the people, McClure said. As a pastor at Woodlake Family Church, he has an opportunity to work alongside individuals from the Adult and Teen Challenge of Oklahoma and basketball teams.

Some of the proceeds made at Jake’s Fireworks go toward the organizations and McClure’s church.

Although both stores want Tulsans to have fun during the holiday weekend, they also encourage everyone to do so safely.

According to the city of Tulsa's Fire Prevention Code, possessing, manufacturing, storing, selling, handling or using any fireworks is unlawful and a misdemeanor offense within the corporate limits of Tulsa without a permit from the fire code official.

Andrew Little, the Tulsa Fire Department's public information officer, advised Tulsans to safely watch area firework shows, including the Folds of Honor FreedomFest and Jenks Boomfest. He said the Tulsa Fire Department does not condone the personal use of fireworks.

Children may not be cautious during the holiday, making them more susceptible to burn injuries from fireworks, Little said. He said the Fire Department often responds to burn injuries when children hold or step on sparklers.

“Everybody can make a mistake. Children don't have the experience we have,” Little said. “We just want to make sure that we stay safe and find productive, legal ways to enjoy the holiday.”

