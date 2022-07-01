 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Independence Day becomes more independent as families rely on firework stands for personal shows

  Updated
While firework vendors say customers should expect increased prices this year, sales are still booming, as Tulsans line up during the Fourth of July weekend to purchase their favorite pyrotechnics for personal shows.

Kylie Williamson, an English teacher at Preston High School, allocates a portion of her summer to serve as the assistant manager of a local TNT Fireworks Superstore at 5401 W. Skelly Drive. The store is open from 9 a.m. to midnight through Monday.

Following the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Williamson said she's seen a higher demand for personal shows over public ones hosted by local organizations. She said customers are more interested in going outside the city limits to enjoy fireworks within the comfort of family gatherings.

Firework shortages from previous seasons and higher gas prices have also affected fireworks prices, Williamson said. She estimates that small families wanting to put on a show will pay about $200 and that bigger shows can reach up to $1,000.

So far, sales have been slow, possibly because the Fourth of July falls on a Monday, but Williamson said she expects them to pick up during the weekend as Tulsans prepare to celebrate. She also said prices are expected to remain the same.

Jake’s Fireworks Manager Brent McClure said the most popular fireworks being bought are Excalibur artillery shells, which are known for their “loud breaks and vivid colors,” according to the USA Fireworks Superstore.

McClure expects sales to mirror last year's, as the stand will be open from 8 a.m. to midnight through Monday. He recounted the state of the shop on July 3, 2021, when customers wrapped around the store and kept its 12 operating registers busy.

The best part of the holiday rush is the people, McClure said. As a pastor at Woodlake Family Church, he has an opportunity to work alongside individuals from the Adult and Teen Challenge of Oklahoma and basketball teams.

Some of the proceeds made at Jake’s Fireworks go toward the organizations and McClure’s church.

Although both stores want Tulsans to have fun during the holiday weekend, they also encourage everyone to do so safely.

According to the city of Tulsa's Fire Prevention Code, possessing, manufacturing, storing, selling, handling or using any fireworks is unlawful and a misdemeanor offense within the corporate limits of Tulsa without a permit from the fire code official.

Andrew Little, the Tulsa Fire Department's public information officer, advised Tulsans to safely watch area firework shows, including the Folds of Honor FreedomFest and Jenks Boomfest. He said the Tulsa Fire Department does not condone the personal use of fireworks.

Children may not be cautious during the holiday, making them more susceptible to burn injuries from fireworks, Little said. He said the Fire Department often responds to burn injuries when children hold or step on sparklers.

“Everybody can make a mistake. Children don't have the experience we have,” Little said. “We just want to make sure that we stay safe and find productive, legal ways to enjoy the holiday.”

Tulsa World Scene podcast: "Terlton" documentary about the 1985 Aerlex fireworks factory explosion is discussed

jillian.taylor@tulsaworld.com

Area fireworks policies

Tulsa: No permits; illegal to use, possess, sell or transport inside city limits; fine up to $1,200 plus court costs or imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months or both

Bixby: Permits $20 at Bixby City Hall, 116 W. Needles Ave.; valid 3-11 p.m. July 2-4; violations $350 plus court costs

Broken Arrow: Permits $22 online or at Broken Arrow City Hall, 220 S. First St.; valid 3-11 p.m. July 3-4; use outside of valid hours $500 fine; ordinance violation $225 plus court costs

Claremore: Permits $25 at City Clerk’s Office in Claremore City Hall, 104 S. Muskogee Ave., and $26 online; valid noon-11 p.m. July 3-5; violations $200 plus court costs

Jenks: Permits $20 for individual families at Jenks City Hall, 211 N. Elm St., or at firework stands; $50 for groups/neighbors (group permits must be bought at City Hall); valid noon-11.p.m. July 3-5; violations $200 plus court costs

Owasso: No permits; illegal to sell, use or display fireworks inside the city limits (exception for sparklers, fountains and all such types of fireworks that are not explosive or noise-making and are stationary); violations $210

Sand Springs: Permits $20; permit sales ended July 1; valid 6-11 p.m. July 3-4; violations $171 plus court costs

Sapulpa: Permits $25 at Sapulpa City Hall, 425 E. Dewey Ave., or at fireworks stands

