Incumbent faces challenge in TPS District 4 board race

Voters in Tulsa Public Schools’ far east side will be asked to head to the polls on April 5 to consider their representation options on the district’s board of education.

E’Lena Ashley and incumbent Shawna Keller are vying for the District 4 seat, which represents Cooper, Disney, Dolores Huerta, Kerr, Lewis and Clark, Lindbergh, Peary and Skelly elementary schools; East Central Junior High School and East Central High School.

Early walk-in voting is scheduled for Thursday and Friday at the election board offices for Tulsa and Wagoner counties.

A veteran of the U.S. Army’s military intelligence program and a parent of three adult children, Ashley has lived in east Tulsa for 15 years and was previously a substitute teacher for TPS. She also previously worked for Tulsa Job Corps and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

She said she decided to run after a series of interactions, including fast-food workers struggling to count back change accurately, prompted her to look into the test scores among TPS sites.

“It was several little incidents,” Ashley said. “As I looked at my district, it’s in the single digits as far as academic proficiency. I wanted to just cry.”

If elected, she said she wants to work with the rest of the board to investigate the causes behind several issues facing the district, including slumping test scores over the last decade, student attendance rates and staffing shortages among both certified teachers and support employees.

“Speaking with teachers and support staff, they feel like they’re being underpaid and undervalued as a whole,” Ashley said. “We need to find out what we can do to support them and get them the resources … so they can do what they love.”

Keller is a fourth-generation resident of east Tulsa. In addition to serving on the school board for eight years, she is also on the board of directors for the East Central Alumni Association.

Since 2006, she has taught at Owasso Public Schools’ alternative site, Ram Academy. She said that dual role has substantially shaped how she approaches her obligations as a teacher and as a board member, as she said she has had to remind others of the practical, classroom-level applications of the board’s policy decisions.

That dual role also impacts what she sees as the greatest challenge facing the district.

“As a board member, the right answer is COVID-19 and the learning loss our students are facing and the mountain that we have to climb,” she said, acknowledging that the pandemic wiped out some of the district’s progress on improving test scores and student attendance. “However, the teacher in me says the greatest challenge is the Legislature, some of the crazy things they’re talking about and doing and getting people ginned up about.

“Maybe it’s just because they’re in session … but it feels like it’s coming at us from every direction as a teacher and a board member. Those are our biggest fights right now, and they shouldn’t be.”

Both women acknowledged that the rapid growth among some of the sites within District 4 poses a unique challenge when it comes to maintaining consistent communication with families.

For example, according to student count data from the Oklahoma State Department of Education, the enrollment at Lindbergh Elementary School increased by 53 students from the 2020-2021 school year to the 2021-2022 school year. At Disney, the enrollment climbed by 33 students during that same window.

“We need to engage the community more,” Ashley said. “That may be forums, newsletters or media attention to ask for more engagement from parents and even businesses in the community.”

“I might not always have the answer, but will at least try to put them (constituents) in contact with someone who does,” Keller said.

