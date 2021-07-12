Increased demand for gasoline leaves Americans paying more at the pump

For the week, roughly 25 state averages grew at least 2 cents, with a few seeing a jump of 9 cents or more. State averages range from as low as $2.76 in Mississippi to as expensive as $4.31 in California.

Oklahomans are paying on average $2.87 a gallon, the ninth lowest price in the nation. That is nearly a dollar a gallon more than during the pandemic one year ago.

Four other states with the lowest gasoline prices touch Oklahoma: Texas ($2.82), Missouri ($2.82), Arkansas ($2.84) and Kansas ($2.86).

"Oklahoma and Tulsa are generally places that have some of the cheapest prices in the country," DeHaan said. "You have good access to refineries. You have the infrastructure pipeline that supplies gasoline and a lot of good old-fashioned competition combined with low gasoline taxes."

Gasoline prices could stabilize in early July or early August, DeHaan said. But going forward, how much people pay will depend on many variables, including how the Delta variant of COVID-19 affects the country.

"More offices are reopening," DeHaan said. "Schools are reopening. That may usher in a return, in some form, of the U.S. commute. That could have an impact on demand, too. There are just a lot of wild cards at play.