Increase in northeast Oklahoma COVID-19 cases attributed to neighboring states, Delta variant

An increase in COVID-19 cases in the northeast part of the state is likely linked to outbreaks of the Delta variant in southwest Missouri, a doctor said Thursday.
“Cases are going up in Oklahoma,” said Dr. Dale Bratzler, the University of Oklahoma’s chief COVID officer. “They’ve gone up ... substantially in the past three weeks.”
Bratzler spoke to media Thursday during a live-stream briefing on the state of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
Bratzler said some of the latest trends amongst COVID-19 data were not encouraging.
“We’re seeing a real rise in cases, particularly in northeast Oklahoma, I think Tulsa has become a part of that, also,” Bratzler said.
And while hospitalizations have been stable here for now, that could change, he said.
“In the next couple of weeks, we need to look at that quite carefully,” Bratzler said, noting that hospitalizations typically lag new cases.
In Tulsa County, new COVID-19 cases increased slightly last week after coming off a week prior where new weekly case totals climbed from 160 to 253 new cases, or 58%.
The state Health Department reported Wednesday that Tulsa County logged 259 new COVID-19 cases through Saturday. That is a 2% increase compared to the week ending June 12 when 253 new cases were reported.
Much of the increase in COVID-19 in Oklahoma, particularly in the northeast region, can be attributed to its neighboring states, where new cases have been increasing faster than here, Bratzler said.
Missouri currently leads the nation in new cases per day, logging 693 new cases per day per 100,000 population, according to Bratzler. He said Oklahoma is 16th with five new cases per 100,000 population.
Both Missouri and Arkansas are currently experiencing high rates of community COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Meanwhile, the federal agency is reporting that Tulsa County is experiencing what it calls a “substantial” level of community transmission based on new case numbers and COVID-19 test positivity rates.
Six Oklahoma counties, including Tulsa County, are experiencing “substantial” levels of COVID-19 community transmission.
Community level transmission is broken down by the CDC into “low,” "moderate,” "substantial” and "high” categories.
A dozen Oklahoma counties are considered to have a “high” level of community transmission, including Adair, Craig, Creek, Mayes and Ottawa counties in the northeast region of the state, according to the CDC.
The level of community transmission is based on the number of cases in the last seven days per 100,000 population and the number of tests in the last seven days that have a positive result.
Oklahoma has a “moderate” level of community transmission, meaning the total new cases per 100,000 persons in the past seven days is between 10 and 49.99 and a percentage of positive tests during the past seven days between 5% and 7.99%, according to the CDC.
Bratzler said he believed an outbreak of the Delta COVID-19 variant in southwest Missouri may be contributing to the increase in cases in Oklahoma, particularly the northeast part of the state.
While Oklahoma has only detected 44 cases of the Delta variant amongst its screening of the virus, Bratzler said he expects the real figure to be “many, many more” due the small percentage of COVID-19 specimens that are examined for variants.
As cases rise, the Tulsa Health Department also continues to keep a “very close eye” on the number of new cases reported in the county, said Monica Rogers, Tulsa Health Department Division Chief of Data and Technology.
Rogers said while the latest weekly increase was “concerning,” they are not at the level that makes us “truly concerned or alarmed, moving forward.”
Rogers said Tulsa County would be considered a region with a high level of community transmission of COVID-19 if it logged 650 new cases in a given week.
Tulsa County logged 259 cases of COVID-19 during the most recent week ending Saturday.
Currently, Tulsa County also leads the state in active cases at 338. Oklahoma County has 127 active cases according to Oklahoma State Health Department data.
Both Rogers and Bratzler urged Oklahomans to get vaccinated if they have not already.
Currently, 40.8% of the Tulsa County population is fully vaccinated compared to about 44.3% of the state population, according to CDC figures.
“The best thing everyone can do to protect themselves is get vaccinated,” Rogers said. “Encourage everybody in their life, if they have not already, to go and get vaccinated.”