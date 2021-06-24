Increase in northeast Oklahoma COVID-19 cases attributed to neighboring states, Delta variant

Oklahoma has a “moderate” level of community transmission, meaning the total new cases per 100,000 persons in the past seven days is between 10 and 49.99 and a percentage of positive tests during the past seven days between 5% and 7.99%, according to the CDC.

Bratzler said he believed an outbreak of the Delta COVID-19 variant in southwest Missouri may be contributing to the increase in cases in Oklahoma, particularly the northeast part of the state.

While Oklahoma has only detected 44 cases of the Delta variant amongst its screening of the virus, Bratzler said he expects the real figure to be “many, many more” due the small percentage of COVID-19 specimens that are examined for variants.

As cases rise, the Tulsa Health Department also continues to keep a “very close eye” on the number of new cases reported in the county, said Monica Rogers, Tulsa Health Department Division Chief of Data and Technology.

Rogers said while the latest weekly increase was “concerning,” they are not at the level that makes us “truly concerned or alarmed, moving forward.”

Rogers said Tulsa County would be considered a region with a high level of community transmission of COVID-19 if it logged 650 new cases in a given week.