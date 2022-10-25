Incoming city councilor refers to council candidates as 'literal fascists' and a 'Nazi'

Incoming Tulsa City Councilor Laura Bellis didn’t know she was being recorded earlier this month when she described three challengers in next month’s City Council runoff elections as “literal fascists,” and one of the three as a “Nazi.”

But now that the video is out, Bellis — who was elected in August to represent District 4 — wants the public to know she does not use those words lightly.

“They come from a very informed base and from my own identity as well,” Bellis said Tuesday.

The video was taken during a fundraising event she hosted for District 7 City Councilor Lori Decter Wright, whom Ken Reddick is trying to unseat, and surfaced on social media this week.

And it was Reddick who was the target of Bellis’ harshest criticism and most incendiary language.

“Please tell all your friends we have to keep Lori Decter Wright on the council,” Bellis said. “She has been a phenomenal leader. And again, we cannot have someone who is actively a Nazi on our City Council. Our city deserves better.”

Bellis told the small group of potential donors that supporting Wright was important “not just because her opponent is a complete f------ nightmare” but because Wright is a competent, courageous person who the city needs and deserves."

In an interview with the Tulsa World, Bellis, who is Jewish, said she has studied the history of fascism and the rise of the Third Reich in Germany during World War II. It’s that knowledge that fuels her anxiety and concern about what she sees as growing extremism in the United States, she said.

“Something that really stuck out to me from the (Jan. 6) insurrection is that there are a lot of white supremacist symbols,” Bellis said. “There was a man — I mean, this still haunts me — there was a man with a shirt that said Camp Auschwitz. And you know, this person, Mr. Reddick, put out there that he proudly was in that crowd and felt like he had a good day."

Bellis was referring to a picture Reddick posted on his Facebook page on Jan. 6, 2021, showing himself standing in a crowd of protesters in front of the U.S. Capitol. Reddick said again Tuesday that the only reason he made the trip to Washington that day was to drive a veteran who wanted to go.

He also reiterated that he did not go to participate in any of the rallies or to try to block the peaceful transfer of power, and that it is unfair to lump him in with the people who did.

“Ninety-nine point nine percent of every single person that went to the rally on Jan. 6 honestly thought it was just going to be Trump’s most historic event, most historic rally,” Reddick said. “They had no idea it was going to be an insurrection. Honestly, I had never heard the word spoken before that day. So no one saw that coming.”

Bellis isn’t buying it and doesn’t think others should, either.

“We have a candidate who attended and participated in an event that was an endorsement of those things (extreme views) with an effort to overturn an election,” she said. “That is just of great concern to me, and I feel that it is incumbent upon not just me but others to say no to that.”

Reddick described Bellis’ remarks as over the top and said her words only hurt Tulsa.

“If you want to stand up there and criticize me for being too right wing, or too conservative, or too just partisan, that makes a lot more sense,” Reddick said. “But it’s dangerous when you say stuff like ‘literal fascist,’ or ‘Nazi,’ or when she elaborated and said I would be a nightmare to work with.

“She’s already an elected official. If I am elected on (Nov.) 8th, she is setting a standard for how I should be treated once I walk into City Hall.”

At one point in the video, Bellis jokes that if she were unable to raise money for the Wright campaign that night, “I am going to be asking you all to help foot my therapy bill because I’ll have to work with” him.

Bellis' videotaped remarks begin with her indicating that the three challengers — she never mentions them by name — were people the public should take note of.

“It's really scary to watch people who are just complete actual fascists running for office,” she said. “And actually, in every runoff that is happening right now, there is an incumbent city councilor who is like a common sense person who is up against what I would say is a literal fascist, and it’s scary.”

Bellis said Tulsa is seeing what such leadership looks like “when one of those people” lands on the Tulsa Public School board.

“They vote ‘no’ on things like just approving the agenda or minutes,” Bellis said, without naming any board members. “They actually sow chaos, and we can’t have that.”

In her interview with the Tulsa World, Bellis explained that while some of her comments at the fundraiser referred to all three City Council challengers, her focus was on Reddick.

“These other candidates, I mean, I have seen them be aligned and friendly with Mr. Reddick, which I think is of concern, but really I just want to focus on Mr. Reddick,” Bellis said. "… He causes me great concern.”

Wright doesn’t appear in the video until the end, when she thanks Bellis “for saying all the things I can’t say as chairwoman of the Tulsa City Council — at least not publicly.”

Wright said Tuesday that her statement was in reference to Bellis’ use of a swear word, not the terms Nazi or fascism. Bellis has the right to free speech, Wright said, but those are not terms she uses.

“I didn’t use the words the way she does — that’s her way of expressing herself through her lens,” Wright said. “But I have expressed concerns publicly about a divisive type of approach that we have seen show up in our Tulsa Public School board meetings, and I do think there is that element that is trying to make its way into City Hall.”

The other runoff elections scheduled for Nov. 8 are in Districts 5 and 6. In District 5, challenger Grant Miller will face incumbent MyKey Arthrell. And in District 6, Councilor Connie Dodson is on the ballot with Christian Bengel.

Bengel said he was troubled by Bellis' remarks.

"They say it’s nonpartisan, but these guys have proven time and time again, it’s not nonpartisan," Bengel said of the elections. "And I think we need to go back to being truly transparent as to what values these candidates side with."

Bellis, for her part, said her remarks were made to help provide transparency of a different sort — the need to recognize and address extremism.

"And that way, this can be cleared away, we can acknowledge it, and then, when I am in office in December, I can get to work focusing on those local issues, because I really believe that our city is better than this and will reject this. But people have to know about it."