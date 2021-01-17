In the throes of the civil rights movement, MLK Jr. visited Tulsa to urge a direct but peaceful affront to the evils of segregation

Just over 60 years ago, Martin Luther King Jr. set foot inside Tulsa's oldest Black church to infuse the hearts of many with messages of solidarity and hope.
It was July 28, 1960, and in the throes of the civil rights movement sweeping the nation, the then-31-year-old pastor urged nonviolent but direct action against the evils of segregation.
“Though some have been put in jail, sometimes for months, some have been beaten and others have had lighted (cigarettes) thrown down their backs, your fellow men are acting with dignity and respect to keep an issue at the forefront of the conscience of the nation," he said, according to Tulsa World archives. "As a result, 14 cities have opened lunch counters within six months. To have achieved this by court action would have taken three years and $200,000 to $300,000.
"To those who do not understand our longings and aspirations we must say, ‘We will match your capacity to inflict suffering by our capacity to absorb suffering.’”
A crowd of 1,500 listened intently as King's voice boomed through First Baptist Church North Tulsa, and he walked among them, shaking hands and signing autographs.
It was three years before the March on Washington and King's landmark "I Have a Dream" speech, four years before the Civil Rights Act was signed and four months before a closely contested presidential election, in which Democrat John F. Kennedy would oust incumbent Richard Nixon. King urged listeners to vote.
The most significant step Black community members could take toward improving their civil rights was "the short walk to the voting booth," King said.
The comparisons are evident from the year 2020, when cries against racial injustice expanded across party lines, infiltrated conversations between family members, friends and coworkers and gripped the nation with the death of George Floyd while in Minnesota police custody.
Then, in 1960, like so many advocates did in 2020, King urged Black community members to believe in the power of their voice.
"You are unfair to yourselves," he asserted, "when you have only 4,000 voters registered out of a potential 15,000."
In 2020, the number of Black Americans eligible to vote for president reached a record 30 million, with more than one-third living in nine of the nation’s most competitive states, according to the Pew Research Center.
And when Democrat Joe Biden won the election against incumbent Republican President Donald Trump, Black voters saw the "proof" of their power, The Associated Press reported.
King told listeners then they were living in one of the most momentous periods in their history — marking the end of the old order, which began in 1619 when the first slave was brought to the U.S. — and the beginning of the new, dating from the Supreme Court decision in 1954 "which examined the body of segregation and pronounced it constitutionally dead.
“It may be true that old man segregation is on his deathbed, figuratively speaking, but history has proved that the guardians of the status quo are always on hand with oxygen tanks to keep him alive," King continued.
“If we go into this new order with bitterness in our hearts, the new order soon will become the same as the old. Someone must have sense enough to know that love is better than hate."