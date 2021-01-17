In the throes of the civil rights movement, MLK Jr. visited Tulsa to urge a direct but peaceful affront to the evils of segregation

Just over 60 years ago, Martin Luther King Jr. set foot inside Tulsa's oldest Black church to infuse the hearts of many with messages of solidarity and hope.

It was July 28, 1960, and in the throes of the civil rights movement sweeping the nation, the then-31-year-old pastor urged nonviolent but direct action against the evils of segregation.

“Though some have been put in jail, sometimes for months, some have been beaten and others have had lighted (cigarettes) thrown down their backs, your fellow men are acting with dignity and respect to keep an issue at the forefront of the conscience of the nation," he said, according to Tulsa World archives. "As a result, 14 cities have opened lunch counters within six months. To have achieved this by court action would have taken three years and $200,000 to $300,000.

"To those who do not understand our longings and aspirations we must say, ‘We will match your capacity to inflict suffering by our capacity to absorb suffering.’”

A crowd of 1,500 listened intently as King's voice boomed through First Baptist Church North Tulsa, and he walked among them, shaking hands and signing autographs.