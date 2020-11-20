In the red: 35 of 42 Tulsa County ZIP codes have 'severe and uncontrolled' COVID-19 spread

Thirty-five of 42 Tulsa County ZIP codes are red for “severe and uncontrolled” COVID-19 spread on the latest Tulsa Health Department map, updated Friday. The number was 22 a week ago.

Red signifies that outbreaks are present and worsening, with contact tracing capacity strained or exceeded, according to the Tulsa Health Department. The map shows the other seven ZIP codes in the county as orange, which means a high risk with high levels of transmission.

THD Executive Director Bruce Dart noted during a Thursday news conference that the agency encourages people to stay home if their ZIP code is red.

“I actually saw a meme this week that showed the virus visibly circulating in the air and asked, ‘Would you go out if you could see this?’” Dart said. “The virus is circulating everywhere, and if you could see it, I think many people would understand that this is real and this is the enemy and this is what we’re fighting against.”

Dart said the county last week surpassed the 4% mark for how many of its residents have tested positive for COVID-19, or about 26,000 people.

The county’s seven-day rolling average of new cases was at 394 on Thursday and rose to a record 414 on Friday.