In-state weekly unemployment claims dip by 15% sustaining six-month overall decline in Oklahoma

First-time jobless claims declined 15% the week ending Saturday compared to revised figures from the week before, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 5,948 workers filed initial jobless claims last week, compared to a revised 7,017 the prior week.

While jobless claim figures often are revised upward after they are initially reported, this is the first time since late July that the revised initial claims figure was more than 7,000 for one week.

Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt noted the increase in written remarks released Thursday.

“After a slight increase in initial claims last week, it is encouraging to see that initial claims declined this week and continued claims have steadily declined for more than 30 weeks,” Zumwalt said.

“This week, we saw a rise in the initial claims four-week moving average, which is to be expected after the increase in initial claims last week. Our team is continuing to put claimants first and ensuring that Oklahomans get the benefits they need.”

Continued claims, meanwhile, declined nearly 17% the week ending Jan. 9 when a revised 41,475 claims were filed, compared to 34,591 claims the following week.