Two days after severe winds and heavy rains swept through Tulsa, Mayor G.T. Bynum announced Monday that the city is opening a green waste drop-off site at East Latimer Street and North 89th East Avenue.

The facility will be open from noon to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily thereafter.

Bynum said the city plans to announce details of a curbside green waste pickup program within the next few days. That service will be limited to green waste debris that is 5 feet or shorter.

“Our city mulch site is still not open because it doesn’t have power yet,” Bynum said during a City Hall press conference. “When it is reopened, we will be using that as a space for city crews and our governmental partners at Tulsa County and in suburban communities who need a place to drop off green waste.”

Amy Brown, external affairs manager for Public Service Co. of Oklahoma, said approximately 165,000 Tulsans remained without power Monday afternoon. PSO expects most Tulsans will have their power restored by 5 p.m. Saturday, Brown said, but cautioned that there could be exceptions.

“Please take note that all restoration times for customers are estimates,” she said. “And if the electric service entrance or the meter loop to your home or business has been damaged or pulled away from the structure, you will need to have that repaired by a licensed electrician before you can receive power and PSO can reconnect your service.”

Brown encouraged PSO customers to sign up for service updates at psoklahoma.com/alerts.

Police Chief Wendell Franklin said one of the biggest storm-related problems his department is facing is traffic troubles at intersections where the signal lights are out.

“We are seeing (people) just continually blow through those intersections as though they’re not there,” Franklin said. “That’s going to create collisions and create other traffic issues for us.”

“So stop at those four-way stops. Stop at those intersections and exercise caution.”

Franklin said those who are unsure about how to proceed through an intersection with inoperable lights can watch a video produced by TPD. It is posted on the TPD and city Facebook pages.

Bynum had no definitive answer as to when the state might declare a state of emergency in Tulsa, which would open the door to state and federal aid.

Bynum said it was understanding that Gov. Kevin Stitt has been out of the state on an economic development trip but that he has had conversations with Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell about the emergency declaration.

“We’ve provided them all the material they need for the declaration of an emergency and we’re hopeful to have that any day now,” Bynum said.

Temperatures hovered in the high 80s Monday, the start of what is expected to be a sweltering week. EMSA has issued its first heat alert of the year for Tuesday after responding to five heat-related illness calls and transporting two patients to hospitals Monday.

To beat the heat, Eugene Harris and dozens of other people dropped into the cooling and charging station at Lacey Park Community Center, one of several set up by the city in response to the storm.

“It’s amazing how the city and the Red Cross opens places like this up for people.” Harris said. “I am so thankful to be here, and I know a lot of people have it worse off and spaces like this help everybody out.”

Midtown resident Krystal Noel also found her way to Lacey Park on Monday. She was accompanied by her three children, including a daughter under the age of 2.

“There’s shingles down, a tree went through some of the complex’s windows,” she said of her apartment complex. “All of our trees are split in half and pretty much covering the ground.”

The cooling center, she said, was a blessing.

“I just learned about it today,” Noel said, “but I will definitely be coming back. It’s so helpful.”

Bynum, meanwhile, said the only storm-related death he’s aware of occurred when the power went out on an individual who was reliant on a respirator.

“I know we keep saying this, but this instance is why it is so important,” Bynum said. “If you have a loved one that is reliant on medical equipment, or if you have a neighbor that you know that’s relying on it and they don’t have power, please go check on them.”

For a complete list of the city’s storm-related services and updates, go to www.cityoftulsa.org.

Tulsa World reporter Karoline Leonard contributed to this story.

