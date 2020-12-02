In-person proceedings at courthouse suspended through Jan. 11, jury trials through Feb. 1

Starting next Tuesday, all in-person proceedings at Tulsa County District Court will be suspended until Jan. 11, and jury trials have been pushed back to at least Feb. 1, officials announced Wednesday.

"The only exceptions (to in-person proceedings) are emergency matters set by the assigned judge, or as otherwise authorized by this order," a news release from the court said.

The full administrative order will also be posted on the court’s website at www.tulsacountydistrictcourt.org.

All areas of the courthouse occupied by judges, judicial staff, court clerks working in judicial offices, as well as courtrooms, will be closed to the public during this time period with exceptions for necessary and emergency matters. The courthouse itself remains open.

The order does not apply to any proceedings in the Family Center for Juvenile Justice, only to the Tulsa County Courthouse at 500 S. Denver Ave.

In-custody arraignments/initial appearances, the daily bond docket, in-custody dispositions, and other in-custody criminal matters will continue to be conducted remotely by video technology, officials said.