In-person early voting for Tulsa County treasurer, other local offices, begins Thursday

In-person early voting for Tuesday’s municipal, school board and county races gets underway Thursday.
Early voting is available through Friday at the Tulsa County Election Board, 555 N. Denver Ave., in Tulsa. The hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tuesday the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Voters are required to bring proof of identification before they can cast a ballot. Valid IDs include a photo ID issued by the local, state or federal government, or a voter identification card issued by Tulsa County Election Board. County residents also can sign an affidavit and vote by provisional ballot.
In the lone countywide election, acting county Treasurer John Fothergill faces Francis Hart in the Republican primary for the special election to determine who succeeds former Treasurer Dennis Semler. Semler retired in September after serving 25 years.
The Democrat candidate dropped out of the race, meaning the winner of the Republican primary becomes the next treasurer.
Prior to joining the Treasurer’s Office, Fothergill, 47, was County Commissioner Karen Keith’s chief deputy for three years. He had previously worked 11 years as an aide in the Tulsa City Council office.
Hart is a graduate of Oklahoma State University, where he earned bachelor's of science degrees in management and marketing, according to his campaign website.
The website also touts Hart’s knowledge of technology and his desire to find ways to run the Treasurer's Office more efficiently and provide more transparency.
Fothergill said his experience and desire to serve the public are what set him apart.
“I am best suited in that I know the ins and outs of county government as I have been a part of it,” he said. “And I have a degree in finance that will help me with the investment side of it.”
Other elected offices on the ballot include school board primaries in Tulsa Public Schools (District 2), Collinsville (Office 1), and Owasso (Office 1).
The TPS District 2 school board candidates are Judith Barba, Marsha Francine Campbell and Theresa Hinman. They are vying to succeed Jania Wester, who chose not to seek a second term due to work-related travel obligations.
The area served by District 2 includes Kendall-Whittier, McKinley, Mitchell, Owen, Sequoyah, and Springdale elementary schools; Carver and Will Rogers College middle schools; and Booker T. Washington and Will Rogers College high schools.
If no single candidate earns a majority of the votes cast, the top two finishers will appear on the general election ballot on April 6 along with the race in District 3.
Residents living in the Jenks Public School district will vote on a two-part bond package totaling $16.1 million to pay for school renovations, textbooks, transportation needs and improved technology.
In Owasso, a primary is set to determine the candidates in the City Council Ward 2 election.
Staff writer Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton contributed to this story.