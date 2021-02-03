In-person early voting for Tulsa County treasurer, other local offices, begins Thursday

The website also touts Hart’s knowledge of technology and his desire to find ways to run the Treasurer's Office more efficiently and provide more transparency.

Fothergill said his experience and desire to serve the public are what set him apart.

“I am best suited in that I know the ins and outs of county government as I have been a part of it,” he said. “And I have a degree in finance that will help me with the investment side of it.”

Other elected offices on the ballot include school board primaries in Tulsa Public Schools (District 2), Collinsville (Office 1), and Owasso (Office 1).

The TPS District 2 school board candidates are Judith Barba, Marsha Francine Campbell and Theresa Hinman. They are vying to succeed Jania Wester, who chose not to seek a second term due to work-related travel obligations.

The area served by District 2 includes Kendall-Whittier, McKinley, Mitchell, Owen, Sequoyah, and Springdale elementary schools; Carver and Will Rogers College middle schools; and Booker T. Washington and Will Rogers College high schools.

If no single candidate earns a majority of the votes cast, the top two finishers will appear on the general election ballot on April 6 along with the race in District 3.