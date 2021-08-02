In honoring the Civil War ancestor he never knew about, longtime reenactor, Tulsa native, says he feels ‘chosen’

For every Civil War soldier that he portrays, Calvin Osborne invests a ton of time and research.
“You study where they’re from, what was happening in their city, what their camp life was like, who they cared about, what they did in the battle,” said the veteran reenactor and living history performer.
“You try to bring that soldier to life as if he was standing there today.”
But in all his 30 years of doing it, Osborne has never felt more pressure about a role than his latest one.
That’s because, in the case of Pvt. William Lacy, it’s personal.
“It’s surreal. Even a little scary. I just want to do him justice so badly,” said Osborne, a Tulsa native who lives in Washington, D.C.
“I think about his spirit and my spirit and if they can connect in some kind of way.”
In a story first reported by CNN and more recently the Washington Post, Osborne was surprised to learn — after decades of appearing as African American Civil War soldiers at public events — that he had a family connection of his own to the war:
His great-great-grandfather, William Lacy, also from the Tulsa area, fought for the Union, after escaping slavery at age 14.
The news, which Osborne first learned about a year ago, started him on a journey of discovery that will soon take its next step.
On Aug. 14, Osborne will return to the Tulsa area to pay homage to his ancestor at Thomas Smith Cemetery in Broken Arrow.
He will dedicate a new headstone to Lacy, who is buried there with his wife, Lucinda.
And as part of a larger commemorative event at the cemetery, Osborne will once again don his own Civil War uniform.
What better way to honor his great-great-grandfather, he said, than to bring him to life for an audience.
“I’m going to portray him,” Osborne said. “We’re going to have a short living history presentation.”
Fighting for their own freedom
Osborne, associate director of the Office of Federal and Regional Affairs in Washington, was born and raised in Tulsa.
He attended Booker T. Washington High School before his family moved to Arizona, where he finished his senior year.
Osborne, who holds a law degree from the University of Missouri at Kansas City, has been in Washington since 1992, where for years he worked as an attorney for different federal agencies.
But his passion is what he does in his non-working hours.
Over the years, Osborne, president of a D.C.-based Black Civil War reenactment group, has participated in some 150 Civil War battle reenactments across the country.
Along the way, he’s also been part of hundreds of living history performances, portraying Black Civil War soldiers.
It was a movie, he said, that initially hooked him on the subject.
The 1989 film “Glory,” which tells the story of a Black Union infantry regiment, both surprised and inspired him, he said.
“I was floored by it,” Osborne said. “We never learned that in school” — that Black soldiers fought for their own freedom.
Today, having studied the subject in depth, he’s an expert on the history of Black Civil War soldiers.
Most of them, like his ancestor, were former slaves.
He said Lacy’s status as an escaped slave makes his volunteering to fight all the more meaningful.
“He escaped and he was free. He didn’t have to pick up a gun,” Osborne said. “But he did. And that tells me something more about the man.”
He was beyond himself — to “his posterity, the people who would come behind him.”
‘Wave of emotion’
When he talks about his recent discoveries, Osborne keeps coming back to one word.
“So much about this,” he said, “is just serendipitous.”
It started last year when he was interviewed by CNN on an initially unrelated subject — his late father’s World War II experience.
In the process, “they asked if they could dig a little deeper into my family history,” he said.
When they called back later to say they’d found some “interesting things,” he didn’t think too much of it at first.
But finding out he had a Civil War veteran ancestor would leave him “shocked,” he said.
“Tears flowed. I felt just this wave of emotion,” he said, adding that CNN delivered the news about Lacy to him at his home.
“My daughter, who is in college, was there, and I said, ‘Come here, honey. This is your great-great-great-grandfather, who was a slave, but then fought for your freedom.’”
That night, Osborne couldn’t sleep, he said. And at some point a thought occurred to him.
The next thing he knew he was jumping in his car, headed for downtown Washington.
Arriving at the African American Civil War Museum, he ran to a part of the memorial inscribed with the names of soldiers.
“There I was with a flashlight, the middle of the night, going over those names,” Osborne said.
Sure enough, there it was — “my great-great-grandfather’s name listed with the 1st Kansas Colored Infantry.”
When the memorial was dedicated in the late 1990s, Osborne had been on hand with his reenactment unit.
It never crossed his mind then, he said, that he had a family member on that wall.
“Seeing it there that night made it all more real,” he said.
That late night drive, however, only meant that another, much longer trip now had to happen.
Having learned the location of Lacy’s grave site, Osborne knew he had to go to Tulsa.
“It was pouring rain,” he said, recalling the day not long afterward that he drove up to the entrance of the Thomas Smith Cemetery.
Slogging through tall, wet grass, it took him some effort. The old site — home to mostly Creek Freedmen and other African American burials — is not regularly maintained.
But finally he found what he was looking for: the graves of Lacy and his wife Lucinda.
Fallen over and in sad shape, the state of the couples’ headstones was disappointing, he said. Lacy’s was even broken in two.
As he departed, Osborne determined to replace the stone.
But overall, he said, it was a good day.
“I felt a sense of accomplishment. A sense of belonging,” he said.
Weight of responsibility
Since learning about his Civil War ancestor, Osborne has continued to piece together the story.
Lacy was born into slavery in Alabama, he said.
The time and place of his later escape are not known. But Osborne believes it must have happened during a trip with his slave master to Fort Smith, Arkansas.
Lacy would’ve then made his way through Indian Territory to pre-statehood Kansas.
As for what led Lacy to risk escaping, Osborne can make an educated guess, he said.
“He must have got in trouble somehow. He’s a kid, a teenager, he did something wrong.”
“He escaped. And then, he turned around and fought in the Civil War.”
As a member of the 79th U.S. Colored Infantry, formerly the 1st Kansas, Lacy was part of a historic unit — the first Black regiment to be organized in a northern state and the first Black unit to see combat.
The 1st Kansas, in fact, fought in the Battle of Honey Springs, the largest Civil War battle in what is now Oklahoma, although that was before Lacy joined the unit.
Lacy, after starting out with a Black militia, joined the 79th in time to help secure Arkansas for the Union, and ultimately occupy Little Rock, which is where he was at the time of Lincoln’s assassination in 1865, Osborne said.
It was after the war that Lacy and his wife moved to Oklahoma. Taking advantage of her Creek Freedmen land allotment, the couple eventually settled in the Broken Arrow area.
Lacy died in 1914 at age 65.
The story of Osborne’s discovery about his family history has taken wing since it first broke last year.
He’s heard from people far and wide who are interested, and some even who believe they have connections.
One family, he said, reached out to say they are related to Lacy’s slave owner.
It’s another piece of the bigger story, and one that remains to be explored, Osborne said.
But for now he’s keeping his focus on one place: Tulsa and his upcoming return trip.
He has the performance of his career to prepare for.
On Aug. 14, when Osborne puts on his uniform and takes up his Civil War rifle and canteen, he will be a little nervous.
The opportunity to portray his great-great-grandfather comes with “great responsibility,” he said.
“Because of the way all of this has come to be, I believe I was chosen for this,” he said.
With past living history portrayals, “I’ve had to go out and pick out a soldier.
“This one picked me.”
