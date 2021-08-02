In honoring the Civil War ancestor he never knew about, longtime reenactor, Tulsa native, says he feels ‘chosen’

Arriving at the African American Civil War Museum, he ran to a part of the memorial inscribed with the names of soldiers.

“There I was with a flashlight, the middle of the night, going over those names,” Osborne said.

Sure enough, there it was — “my great-great-grandfather’s name listed with the 1st Kansas Colored Infantry.”

When the memorial was dedicated in the late 1990s, Osborne had been on hand with his reenactment unit.

It never crossed his mind then, he said, that he had a family member on that wall.

“Seeing it there that night made it all more real,” he said.

That late night drive, however, only meant that another, much longer trip now had to happen.

Having learned the location of Lacy’s grave site, Osborne knew he had to go to Tulsa.

“It was pouring rain,” he said, recalling the day not long afterward that he drove up to the entrance of the Thomas Smith Cemetery.

Slogging through tall, wet grass, it took him some effort. The old site — home to mostly Creek Freedmen and other African American burials — is not regularly maintained.