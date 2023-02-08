Tulsans will be asked to approve a four-year, $609 million extension of the Improve Our Tulsa capital improvement package in August, Mayor G.T. Bynum announced Wednesday.

“Our plan is that in March, after collecting all of the necessary information from our relevant departments, I will bring the administration’s recommendation to the City Council,” Bynum said. “And then we will begin that collaborative process to put this program together for voter consideration, hopefully, if we can get it done, in August.”

The first Improve Our Tulsa package, for $918.7 million, was approved in 2013, followed by the $427 million Improve Our Tulsa renewal in 2019.

The latest IOT package, like its predecessors, will focus on maintaining city streets and other city assets that are in need of repairs or replacement.

“We can do these things, we can fix city facilities, we can give our first responders the vehicles and equipment they need,” Bynum said. “We can properly maintain the citizens’ investment in streets over the last 15 years. We can do all this without increasing taxes.”

City councilors and the mayor toured several city-owned facilities last month in preparation for what was anticipated at the time to be a $115 million capital improvement package to be funded through general obligation bonds backed by property tax collections.

The tour included stops at the Municipal Courts Building, which also houses police headquarters, the Fire Department headquarters, and the Performing Arts Center.

“What we saw was a police headquarters where no one feels safe drinking the water, ... and yet that is what the senior command staff of our Police Department, everyone that works in our courts, every person that goes to that building that is the water supply that they are asked to rely upon," Bynum said.

The PAC has had sewage and water line breaks that have resulted in human feces landing on parked cars and flooding in the basement, Bynum said.

“Again, the culprit, old water and sewer lines that have not been properly maintained or replaced since the building was built in the late 1970s,” he said.

Bynum also indicated that some of the funding could be used to address the city’s homeless crisis but did not provide any specifics.

Speaking after the press conference, Bynum said he believes the proposed $609 million package includes enough money to establish a new public safety center to house police, fire and other emergency services.

“Based on what our Asset Management team tells me, they feel pretty confident about, not building a new one, but obtaining an existing facility that we could move into and retrofit,” he said.

Bynum said he has met with county Commissioner Kelly Dunkerley to discuss the possibility of the city and county sharing a court facility. The county is considering its options after they learned last month that it would cost between $55.4 million and $73.2 million to repair its courthouse at 500 S. Denver Ave.

“I know they have a court space need, we have a court space need, and if there is a way we can address that jointly, that would be fantastic,” Bynum said.

City Council Chairwoman Crista Patrick said she and her colleagues on the council are looking to help construct the package. But not all councilors seem in agreement on how the funds should be spent

In an Instagram message posted before the press conference, Councilor Grant Miller — who campaigned on a platform of prioritizing needs over wants — said the city should be prioritizing its funding to address homelessness.

“What you’re going to see is people choosing animals (read: animal shelter) and entertainment (read: Performing Arts Center) over humanity (read: our homeless neighbors suffering on the streets),” Miller wrote. “They will pretend as if they want to solve the problem. They will say we can do both. We can’t.”

Bynum said he had seen the post and that he looks forward to working with Miller on the proposal.

“I have a lot of respect for Councilor Miller, and I think having his viewpoint as part of this discussion is going to be very helpful and productive,” Bynum said.

He also stressed that Improve Our Tulsa packages are all about the city’s needs, not the kinds of aspirational projects that have come out of the city’s Vision packages.

