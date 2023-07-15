Editor's note This is another in a series of weekly stories that will focus on the Improve Our Tulsa 3 capital improvements package scheduled to go to voters Aug. 8.

Blake Ewing will tell you that there’s nothing sexy about the $5 million in Zink Lake infrastructure included in the proposed $814 million Improve Our Tulsa 3 capital improvements package.

The proposal goes to voters Aug. 8

“We are talking about things like parking, bathrooms, bringing utilities to things like concessions,” said Mayor G.T. Bynum’s chief of staff.

Not sexy, but essential. Officials are betting that the new Zink Dam — and the lake that will back up to it for miles — will become a major recreational area. Not to mention the new pedestrian bridge, Williams Crossing, that will span the Arkansas River.

And then there is the whitewater flume on the east side of the river near where the bridge connects to Gathering Place.

People will need places to park, rent a kayak or grab a bite to eat.

“We know we are going to have a need for a place to load in a kayak, and we know we are going to have additional parking needs and bathrooms, and things like that,” Ewing said. “So we just wanted to make sure that once the lake is open and people want to go down there and utilize it recreationally, we have the funds to support the infrastructure needs.”

The city has already allocated funds for one potential new parking area — land just off of 23rd Street on the west side of the river — that for the past several years has been a staging area for construction crews working on the dam and the bridge.

Ewing said the city is also looking to add parking on the east bank of the river, a task that has proven more challenging.

“We just don’t know where,” he said. “We know we need more parking around where the Sandbar (restaurant) is. That parking lot fills up, and it has been hard for restaurants to be successful in that site because River Parks users park in that space.”

The flume will be south of Williams Crossing and Gathering Place’s long-awaited bumpout to the north of the bridge, creating a need for utilities, bathrooms and other amenities.

“We want to be sure that we’ve got utility hookups so that you can have food trucks down there by the flume,” Ewing said.

Working groups made up of city officials, representatives of River Parks Authority and other stakeholders have been working for months to plan for the operations and programming in and around the dam and lake.

River Parks Authority Executive Director Jeff Edwards, who is a working group member, visited with officials in Oklahoma City last week to learn more about how they operate their facilities along the Oklahoma River.

“They clearly emphasized the need that you really want a good solid team, a dedicated team, and you are on call 24 hours a day,” Edwards said.

Ewing said that when it comes to things like renting kayaks and selling snow cones, the city plans to hire a third-party vendor.

“So some of it will be just basic infrastructure to support those kinds of things in the park,” Ewing said.

City officials are planning to open the new Zink Dam and Williams Crossing around Labor Day 2024.

Funding for the IOT 3 package would come from $384.9 million in bond sales backed by property taxes and a roughly four-year extension of a ninety-five one-hundredths of 1% sales tax.

The proposed package would not increase the tax rate because the previous Improve Our Tulsa package will be expiring.

Proposed Improve Our Tulsa 3 project list Tulsans will go to the polls Aug. 8 to vote on the proposed $814 million Improve Our Tulsa 3 capital improvements package. Here is a complete list of the proposed projects. Streets and transportation — $295.8 million $93.8 million — Inflation adjustment for previous street projects $68 million — Street rehabilitation $46 million — Street widening $24 million — Bridge replacement and rehab $21.6 million — Matching funds $19.32 million — Traffic engineering $10 million — ADA improvements $4.88 million — Sidewalks $4 million — Construction completion incentives $3 million — Engineering, inspection and testing $1.2 million — Alleys City facilities — $270.4 million $4.4 million — Safety Training Center driving track overlay $6.4 million — BOK Center $18.8 million — Convention Center $79.7 million — Tulsa Performing Arts Center $5 million — River Parks Maintenance Building $31.9 million — Parks (improvements would include approximately $8 million for Page Belcher and Mohawk golf courses; trail improvements; and facility improvements such as new roofs for community centers) $47.5 million — New public safety center (Funding would be used to purchase a building to relocate Police and Fire headquarters, the Tulsa Emergency Management Agency, and other public safety services onto one campus) $16 million — Consolidated Police/Fire maintenance facility $25.7 million — Tulsa Zoo (children’s zoo, roof replacements, rehabilitation of the Rainforest, and perimeter risk mitigation) $10 million — Gilcrease Museum matching funds $5 million — Zink Lake infrastructure $20 million — Citywide facility maintenance Capital equipment — $152.8 million $58.5 million — Tulsa Fire Department fleet $94.3 million — Other vehicles/equipment Housing and neighborhoods — $95 million $75 million — Would be combined with other city housing funds to create a total investment in housing of $104.2 million $15 million — Neighborhood revitalization $5 million — Kirkpatrick Heights-Greenwood Master Plan Implementation Source: City of Tulsa

