Impact Tulsa wins grant from Gates Foundation to help students finish school during COVID-19

One of only 16 organizations nationwide to receive similar grants, Impact Tulsa will get $250,000 from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to help minority and low-income students graduate from high school and prepare for college despite classroom disruptions caused by COVID-19.
Launched in 2014 under the leadership of former Tulsa Mayor Kathy Taylor, Impact Tulsa looks for practical and measurable ways to reform education by gathering data, sharing best practices and aligning resources behind what works to improve student success.
With the grant, Impact Tulsa will help local school districts “restructure existing strategy” in response to changes made to attendance policies and classroom procedures during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.
“COVID-19 changes much about how teachers, schools, and districts serve students,” the Gates Foundation said after announcing the grant, “and we are working to support our partners and the field in their efforts to respond.”
Impact Tulsa works with 21 school districts across Tulsa County, officials said.
“This grant will fund a continuation and expansion of work Impact Tulsa is already doing with local districts to address chronic absenteeism and to help improve graduation and enrollment rates overall,” said spokeswoman Bailey McBride.
Specifically, Impact Tulsa will use the funding to examine “processes of student recruitment for concurrent enrollment, identifying best practices for student peer advocacy, building components of strategy inclusive of student voice and authority, and consulting with family engagement experts that have led high school family engagement for college and career advocacy,” according to the Gates Foundation.
Other recipients of Model Design and Initiation grants include Californians for Justice, NYC Outward Bound and the United Schools Network in Columbus, Ohio. The Gates Foundation has been giving the grants since 2018 to organizations that work with middle and high schools across the country to use “continuous improvement methods” to improve high school graduation and college success rates for minority students and students experiencing poverty.
“We are elated to have this opportunity to build our capacity while working to improve outcomes for Tulsa students,” said Carlisha Bradley, the executive director of Impact Tulsa. “It is an honor to be one of the sixteen organizations joining the Gates community of practice.”
Featured video: Concerns for health care personnel during pandemic
Gallery: Our favorite Tulsa landmark signs
El Rancho Grande
Meadow Gold
Meadow Gold
Atlas Life
Atlas Life
Mayo
Mayo Motor Inn
Cain's Ballroom
Circle Cinema
Brownie's Hamburgers
Tulsa World
Nelson's Buffeteria
Public Service Company of Oklahoma
Swinney Hardware
Jim's Coney Island
H.L. Moss Co.
Desert Hills Motel
Metro Diner
The Fur Shop
Weber's Root Beer
The Brook
Bordens Cafeteria
Denver Grill
Lee's Bicycles
Yokozuna
Lot-A-Burger
Huey's Shoes
Arnie's Bar
Woody Guthrie Center
Trade Winds Motor Hotel
Phoenix Cleaners
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.