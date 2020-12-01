Impact Tulsa wins grant from Gates Foundation to help students finish school during COVID-19

One of only 16 organizations nationwide to receive similar grants, Impact Tulsa will get $250,000 from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to help minority and low-income students graduate from high school and prepare for college despite classroom disruptions caused by COVID-19.

Launched in 2014 under the leadership of former Tulsa Mayor Kathy Taylor, Impact Tulsa looks for practical and measurable ways to reform education by gathering data, sharing best practices and aligning resources behind what works to improve student success.

With the grant, Impact Tulsa will help local school districts “restructure existing strategy” in response to changes made to attendance policies and classroom procedures during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

“COVID-19 changes much about how teachers, schools, and districts serve students,” the Gates Foundation said after announcing the grant, “and we are working to support our partners and the field in their efforts to respond.”

Impact Tulsa works with 21 school districts across Tulsa County, officials said.