 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Impact Tulsa wins grant from Gates Foundation to help students finish school during COVID-19

Impact Tulsa wins grant from Gates Foundation to help students finish school during COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}
KATHY TAYLOR (copy)

Taylor

 MATT BARNARD Tulsa World file

One of only 16 organizations nationwide to receive similar grants, Impact Tulsa will get $250,000 from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to help minority and low-income students graduate from high school and prepare for college despite classroom disruptions caused by COVID-19.

Launched in 2014 under the leadership of former Tulsa Mayor Kathy Taylor, Impact Tulsa looks for practical and measurable ways to reform education by gathering data, sharing best practices and aligning resources behind what works to improve student success.

With the grant, Impact Tulsa will help local school districts “restructure existing strategy” in response to changes made to attendance policies and classroom procedures during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

“COVID-19 changes much about how teachers, schools, and districts serve students,” the Gates Foundation said after announcing the grant, “and we are working to support our partners and the field in their efforts to respond.”

Impact Tulsa works with 21 school districts across Tulsa County, officials said.

“This grant will fund a continuation and expansion of work Impact Tulsa is already doing with local districts to address chronic absenteeism and to help improve graduation and enrollment rates overall,” said spokeswoman Bailey McBride.

Specifically, Impact Tulsa will use the funding to examine “processes of student recruitment for concurrent enrollment, identifying best practices for student peer advocacy, building components of strategy inclusive of student voice and authority, and consulting with family engagement experts that have led high school family engagement for college and career advocacy,” according to the Gates Foundation.

Other recipients of Model Design and Initiation grants include Californians for Justice, NYC Outward Bound and the United Schools Network in Columbus, Ohio. The Gates Foundation has been giving the grants since 2018 to organizations that work with middle and high schools across the country to use “continuous improvement methods” to improve high school graduation and college success rates for minority students and students experiencing poverty.

“We are elated to have this opportunity to build our capacity while working to improve outcomes for Tulsa students,” said Carlisha Bradley, the executive director of Impact Tulsa. “It is an honor to be one of the sixteen organizations joining the Gates community of practice.”

Featured video: Concerns for health care personnel during pandemic

Gallery: Our favorite Tulsa landmark signs

michael.overall@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News