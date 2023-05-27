Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

In making his first trip back to Africa since the loss of his mission partner, Dr. Komi Folly had an unenviable task ahead of him:

He still had to break the terrible news to some of their friends.

“One of them — Dr. Phillips had become like a father to her. She had lost both of her parents to HIV. He had poured all kinds of hope into her,” Folly said of the orphan girl, whom he told of Dr. Preston Phillips’ death last year about three weeks after it happened.

One of many children Phillips and Folly had helped through their medical mission nonprofit, she naturally was devastated, he said.

But more recently, in April, Folly received a letter from the girl, and it affirmed Phillips’ belief and investment in her.

“She wrote that she is still hurting,” he said. “But she says that in the midst of all this God is with all the orphans. (Phillips) is living on in the work.”

A testimony to his late friend’s impact, “I keep that letter under my pillow,” Folly added.

One year since June 1, 2022, when a mass shooting on the Saint Francis Hospital campus left Phillips and four other people dead, Folly and other members of the hospital community say they can’t help but approach the anniversary with a renewed sense of loss.

Along with Phillips, 59, also killed in the shooting were Dr. Stephanie Husen, 48; and Amanda Glenn, 40, of Sand Springs, who was a receptionist in Phillips’ office.

William Love, 73, of Mannford, who was at Saint Francis with his wife, a patient, also was killed.

The four were fatally shot in the Natalie Building by a patient targeting Phillips, whom he blamed for his continuing pain after a recent back surgery. The gunman also died by suicide at the scene.

For Folly and the others left behind, the passing of time has not made those circumstances any easier to accept.

As they continue healing, though, they agree that the best way to honor their friends is by carrying on in their memory.

Dr. Travis Small knew Phillips and Glenn but had worked most closely with Husen.

“Since she’s been gone, it’s been clear how much she was loved and respected,” Small said.

Due to the nature of her work as a sports and internal medicine specialist, she’d had many of the same patients for years, meaning they had formed a bond of trust, he said.

“I’ve never heard anyone, patients or otherwise, say an unkind word about her,” he said.

Her colleague since he joined Saint Francis in 2020, Small recalled Husen as a “very thorough” doctor who cared deeply about her patients.

“She was nonoperative sports medicine, so she’d often bring surgical cases by my desk,” he said. “She was always kind, always polite, always smiling.”

Husen’s family, in an anniversary statement, echoed the sentiments of her colleagues.

“Dr. Husen loved being a physician and valued her relationship with patients,” they said. “She approached life with passion and zest. She had a gift of making every individual feel valued and included.”

Phillips’ wife, Melody Phillips, said her husband’s death has left behind an “indescribable void.” But she finds at least some solace in his record of service.

“As a physician, he embodied the Hippocratic Oath,” she said. “He put patient needs first and practiced with honesty and integrity. He received hundreds of thank-you cards and letters from patients over the years and became lifelong friends to many long after their medical care ended.”

Folly, who looked up to Phillips as a father figure, said carrying on a special work that they had begun together has helped his healing.

The Light in the World Development Foundation, a medical mission nonprofit that serves those in need in Folly’s native Togo, West Africa, continues to grow and now includes a hospital.

Folly’s commitment to the project was only made stronger by an exchange he had with Phillips just days before Phillips’ death.

“We were sitting at the lunch table. And we were joking. Or so I thought. He said, ‘You know, I’m older than you. In case something happens to me, don’t stop this project.’”

Folly said he doesn’t believe that Phillips knew about or was predicting his death.

“But we are all spiritual people,” he added. “Sometimes you can feel it. God can call you and say, ‘It’s time to come home.’”

Those words from Phillips have been on Folly’s mind ever since his colleague’s death, inspiring him on his subsequent trips to Africa.

Imagining what Phillips might say to him now, Folly added: “He would tell me to continue. He will say, ‘I’m proud of the team.’ He would tell me, ‘Do not worry.’ Because that’s who he is. He finds a way to bring you to feel like you have Jesus with you.”

Folly said that for him and his Saint Francis colleagues, this week is a good time to both mourn their late friends and consider the difference they made.

The orphan’s recent letter shows in just a small way how one person can change another’s life, he added.

How many lives did Phillips and the others change for the better?

“The impact is not measurable,” Folly said. “This you cannot measure.

“Dr. Preston, Dr. Husen, Amanda Glenn, William Love — they are very important to us, because they are innocent people. So we remember them and we pray for them and pray for their family. And I just want the family to know that we have them in our prayers.”

