Impact of mask mandates: COVID-19 case rate growth lower in cities that acted earliest

Municipalities that implemented mask ordinances before October have a much lower COVID-19 case rate change compared to ones that waited or haven’t acted, according to state data.
The state epidemiology report analysis released Friday shows a 242% growth in COVID-19 cases per capita from Aug. 1 to Dec. 15 in cities that approved mask mandates before October. The growth was 364% in municipalities that passed them in November, and 369% in areas without any masking orders.
“So bottom line, masking works; and it works the earlier, the better,” said Dr. Jennifer Clark. “And the thing is, it is here to stay regardless of our vaccination practice. So masking is going to be with us for probably the next year to two years until we get appropriately immunized.”
Clark leads the data portion of Project ECHO’s COVID-19 sessions each Wednesday, an effort by OSU Center for Health Sciences to deliver medical education and care management to rural and underserved areas.
Clark said more than half of Oklahomans are subject to local mask orders.
She noted that the case data had begun converging in the previous iteration of the report’s analysis, which only looked at masked cities vs. unmasked areas without regard for when mandates were implemented.
“We were starting to see some convergence of the data and did not want to diminish the work of those municipalities who had enacted these early,” she said.
Dr. Jared Taylor is the state’s interim epidemiologist. His report is released each Friday, with the Dec. 11 version first offering the refined analysis and a narrative explanation with it.
The report notes that mask usage prevents new infections but not ones currently incubating, so it isn’t appropriate to include recent mandate municipalities in the same group that adopted them much earlier.
Support Local Journalism
“Indeed, it is likely that increasing disease rates in these communities influenced the decision to adopt mandates,” according to the report.
Tulsa and Oklahoma City, the state’s two largest population centers, installed face covering ordinances in July.
The report states that if an urban population has a rate at or below those of less populated areas, it’s likely that mitigation measures are having a beneficial effect.
“Of course, mask mandates are not the only mitigation effort being employed, and it is not possible to determine what effect that alone has,” according to the report.
The mask order analysis first appeared in the Oct. 16 epidemiologist report.
In it, the case rate growth was 15% with mask ordinances compared to an 83% rise without any, from Aug. 1 to Oct. 14.
The two were 34% and 109%, respectively, by the end of October, and 258% vs. 381%, respectively, by the end of November.
