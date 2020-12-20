Impact of mask mandates: COVID-19 case rate growth lower in cities that acted earliest

Municipalities that implemented mask ordinances before October have a much lower COVID-19 case rate change compared to ones that waited or haven’t acted, according to state data.

The state epidemiology report analysis released Friday shows a 242% growth in COVID-19 cases per capita from Aug. 1 to Dec. 15 in cities that approved mask mandates before October. The growth was 364% in municipalities that passed them in November, and 369% in areas without any masking orders.

“So bottom line, masking works; and it works the earlier, the better,” said Dr. Jennifer Clark. “And the thing is, it is here to stay regardless of our vaccination practice. So masking is going to be with us for probably the next year to two years until we get appropriately immunized.”

Clark leads the data portion of Project ECHO’s COVID-19 sessions each Wednesday, an effort by OSU Center for Health Sciences to deliver medical education and care management to rural and underserved areas.

Clark said more than half of Oklahomans are subject to local mask orders.

She noted that the case data had begun converging in the previous iteration of the report’s analysis, which only looked at masked cities vs. unmasked areas without regard for when mandates were implemented.