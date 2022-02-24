'I'm just physically ill': Tulsans with Ukraine ties react to Russian invasion

He added: "Ukraine is a great country. It's still struggling as a democracy, but it was moving in the right direction. It wanted to be part of the European Union and NATO. But that did not happen and now we are seeing the result."

Tulsa resident Jocelyn Powell is of Ukrainian descent, and took that emotional connection to another level when she and her husband adopted their three sons from there a few years ago.

"I'm just physically ill," she said of the news, adding that she has friends and loved ones in Ukraine she's worried about.

Powell is thankful that Russia is being roundly condemned. But her Ukrainian friends are confused, she added, at why the world is just now paying attention when the fighting and unrest have been going on there for years.

Powell was in Kyiv during the 2014 revolution, she said, and helped bring food and supplies to protestors camping out in the freezing weather of Independence Square.

One thing she's sure of, she said: The inspiring spirit she witnessed then will serve the Ukrainians well now as they rally against their invaders.