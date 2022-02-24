'I'm just physically ill': Tulsans with Ukraine ties react to Russian invasion

With news of Russia's invasion of Ukraine changing by the hour Thursday, Tulsa-area residents with ties to Ukraine were bracing themselves, worried that the situation was only going to grow worse.
"My brain is still kind of refusing to accept it," said Tulsan Andriy Shyrokonis, a native of Ukraine. "Even up until it happened, a full-scale invasion seemed unlikely. How is it possible in the 21st Century? I read a lot of analysis and no one thought it would come to this. I am shocked."
Shyrokonis, an electronics technician, immigrated to the U.S. about 20 years ago with his wife, Olga Barynova, a nurse, and their daughter.
He's been in touch with friends in the capital of Kyiv, he said, and has heard from them about all the explosions.
He's especially concerned, he added, for his mother and brother, and his wife's parents, who all are in Zaporizhia, the city he grew up in in southeastern Ukraine.
The news of the invasion first broke late Wednesday, when Russian troops launched a broad assault on Ukraine from three sides. The attack began before dawn there, with explosions rocking Kyiv and other cities.
"It's like we are back to the Stone Age where whoever is the bigger, stronger country just takes whatever it wants from those around it. It's very disappointing," Shyrokonis said.
He added: "Ukraine is a great country. It's still struggling as a democracy, but it was moving in the right direction. It wanted to be part of the European Union and NATO. But that did not happen and now we are seeing the result."
Tulsa resident Jocelyn Powell is of Ukrainian descent, and took that emotional connection to another level when she and her husband adopted their three sons from there a few years ago.
"I'm just physically ill," she said of the news, adding that she has friends and loved ones in Ukraine she's worried about.
Powell is thankful that Russia is being roundly condemned. But her Ukrainian friends are confused, she added, at why the world is just now paying attention when the fighting and unrest have been going on there for years.
Powell was in Kyiv during the 2014 revolution, she said, and helped bring food and supplies to protestors camping out in the freezing weather of Independence Square.
One thing she's sure of, she said: The inspiring spirit she witnessed then will serve the Ukrainians well now as they rally against their invaders.
"They will not roll over," Powell said. "They are a peaceful people, but when they are invaded like this they will stand their ground."
Matthew Condley of Tulsa, a former Peace Corps volunteer in Ukraine, also is following the unraveling situation from afar.
"It's pretty overwhelming. I've been really stressed," he said, adding that he has many friends in the country, as well as families he once lived with.
Especially "heartbreaking," Condley said, are the photos Ukrainian friends are posting to social media of guns, along with the message "we will do what we have to do."
"They are prepared to take up arms and fight if they have to," he said, adding that he's worried for their safety.
"The Ukrainian people are so warm and kind and welcoming. ... but they will rise up against oppression."
Meanwhile, University of Tulsa basketball player Nikita Konstantynovskyi, a native of Kyiv, called for support for his country Thursday on Twitter.
"Hearing about what’s happening in my hometown is overwhelming and cruel," he wrote. "Everybody should support and lift each other up during this hard times. Continue to send thoughts and prayers out to my people in Ukraine. No war, we are against it."