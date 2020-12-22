Questions and answers on the coronavirus vaccinations.

If someone has already had COVID-19 and recovered, do they still need to be vaccinated?

The Tulsa Health Department and the Oklahoma State Department of Health recommend that you receive the vaccine even if you have already had COVID-19, so long as you have fully recovered.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, not enough information is yet available for experts to know how long those who have recovered from COVID-19 are protected by the body’s own natural immunity, but early evidence suggests that it may not last very long. Also, it is has been established that a person can become infected with the novel coronavirus more than once.

Does the rapid development and approval of vaccines mean they might not be safe? Dr. Mike Angelidis, lead hospitalist and chief of internal medicine at Saint Francis Hospital, said people concerned about the rapid development of COVID-19 vaccines can rest assured knowing that all of the studies and testing methods used to determine effectiveness and safety that could typically take two full years have been completed or will be completed before any of the vaccines are approved for use.

“The science behind it was the same as it would have been in a two-year process,” he said. “Whereas before you may have to work for six months to raise money (for development), that was all put in place immediately because of the impact of COVID-19.”

What should you do if you have questions or concerns about getting the vaccine based on your specific health conditions?

Angelidis recommends that you check the CDC and FDA websites to see if they offer any guidance specific to your condition — and don’t automatically count yourself out.

“If you have a question, talk to your physician, because every patient is different,” he said. “For example, if somebody has diabetes but otherwise they’re completely healthy, that’s the kind of person you really want to take it.”

When will a COVID-19 vaccine be available so widely that the general public can expect to get one?

Some experts have estimated as early as next summer, according to Julie Ledgerwood, chief medical officer and deputy director with the Vaccine Research Center through the National Institutes of Health.

Are there ethical concerns about the various COVID-19 vaccines?

Development and production for only two vaccines in trials, those from AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, used abortion-derived cell lines. The Tulsa Diocese shared a statement from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops stating that the vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca “all have some connection to cell lines that originated with tissue taken from abortions” but all remain “morally permissible because of the lack of alternatives and the serious risk to the public health.”

Is the COVID vaccine a cure, and how does it work?No, there is no known cure for COVID-19. According to the CDC, only vaccines that make it substantially less likely that you’ll get COVID-19 will be authorized or approved for use in the United States. And experts believe that getting a COVID-19 vaccine may help prevent serious illness if the vaccinated person does become infected with the novel coronavirus.

How effective are COVID-19 vaccines?

The first available vaccine, by Pfizer-BioNTech, was shown to be about 95% effective at preventing COVID-19 infection in clinical trials, while a vaccine developed by Moderna and approved late Friday by the Food and Drug Administration was shown to be 94.5% effective.

How many different COVID vaccines will be available in the U.S., and how do they differ?

Currently, large-scale clinical trials are in progress or being planned for five COVID-19 vaccines here. All but one of these vaccines require two shots — three weeks apart — to be most effective; only one vaccine relies on a single shot, according to the CDC.

Will I need to keep wearing a mask after I have been vaccinated?

Yes. The CDC says medical experts need to understand more about the protection that COVID-19 vaccines provide before changing any of their safety recommendations. Other factors, including how many people actually get vaccinated and how the virus is spreading in communities, will also affect decision-making about public health safety recommendations

Assuming that the vaccine means a ticket out of mask-wearing and social distancing “is one thing that scares me a little bit” amid the vaccine rollout, Saint Francis’ Angelidis said. “I’ve already had someone say to me, ‘If I can get the vaccine, I can just do whatever I want.’ No, you still have to take the precautions: Wear a mask and keep isolated and stay at least 6 feet apart.”

Can COVID-19 vaccines give you COVID-19 or cause you to test positive on a COVID-19 viral test?

No, none of the COVID-19 vaccines currently in development in the U.S. use the live virus that causes COVID-19 or will cause you to test positive on viral tests used to see if you have a current infection. The first vaccines approved for use in the U.S. and others in final stages of development here are designed to teach the immune system how to recognize and fight the virus that causes illness.

What are the possible side effects of the vaccine?

Sometimes after vaccination, the process of building immunity can cause symptoms, such as fever, chills, tiredness and headache for a few days. The CDC says these symptoms are normal and a sign that the body is building immunity. Those who experience any adverse reactions are asked to report them online at vaers.hhs.gov.

How much will the vaccines cost?

Vaccine doses purchased with U.S. taxpayer dollars will be given to the American people at no cost; however, providers will be able to charge an administration fee for giving the shots.

Should people currently infected with COVID-19 receive the vaccine?

The local health department’s answer: “No, the vaccine is not recommended for those with current or suspected COVID-19 infection.”

How vaccines get made and approved in the US

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.