BROKEN ARROW — With classes back in session Wednesday, an expansion project to widen a portion of Albany (61st) Street in Broken Arrow may continue to cause traffic disruptions around the high school.

“There will be some inconvenience, there’s no doubt about that, but the end result will be worth it for our community,” Chuck Perry, superintendent of Broken Arrow Public Schools, said when construction began in April.

Left turns are not allowed in the intersection at Albany and County Line Road (193rd East Avenue) while work is ongoing, according to the most recent update from BAPS.

Traffic in both directions on Albany will be in the two lanes on the north side of the street. Entering and exiting the schools will be available from Albany. Traffic in both directions on County Line Road will be in the two lanes on the east side of the street as you approach the intersection.

The $9 million project, paid for by the city of Broken Arrow and federal funds, will expand the three-lane Albany Street to five lanes from Lynn Lane Road (177th East Avenue) to County Line Road.

Construction work is expected to continue through spring 2024.

The football season will have “Friday night lights as usual” at Memorial Stadium, Perry said.

The project also will create new sidewalks, a new traffic light at 61st and 12th streets in front of the Creekwood Early Childhood Center, and new curbs and gutters with enclosed sewer systems.

As the construction causes many traffic complications, Perry said it’s important to “please pay attention to the traffic signs, including the speed limit.”

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is managing the project with Becco Contractors.