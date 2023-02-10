Teacher from rural Oklahoma tapped for Super Bowl referee crew

Jerod Phillips is a basketball coach and teacher at Wickliffe, a dependent district near Salina. However, come Sunday, he can also add Super Bowl down judge to his resume.

The Jay native is thought to be the first citizen of the Cherokee Nation and the second Indigenous person to officiate the Super Bowl. The first was Chickasaw Nation citizen Mike Weatherford, who was on the referee crew for Super Bowl XLV more than a decade ago.

Local dog named Powder Puff to represent Tulsa-based rescue in Puppy Bowl XIX

A bichon frise, Powder Puff is Tulsa’s representative in Puppy Bowl XIX. TV’s original and longest-running call-to-adoption event will air at 1 p.m. Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 12) on Animal Planet and will stream on Discovery+.

The stakes will be high when Team Ruff and Team Fluff collide. They’ll battle for the “Lombarky” Trophy while boosting exposure of rescue and animal shelter workers who dedicate their lives to helping dogs find “forever” homes.

Among Super Bowl ads, Kristin Chenoweth PSA promotes Oklahoma's 988 mental health lifeline

Oklahoma native actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth will be promoting the 988 mental health lifeline in a public service announcement airing during the Super Bowl.

Photos: Jalen Hurts' career with the Oklahoma Sooners

Gallery: A look at the college career of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts