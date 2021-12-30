 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ICYMI: Tulsa's DPS megacenter to close soon after serving more than 45,000 Oklahomans' Real ID needs
0 Comments

ICYMI: Tulsa's DPS megacenter to close soon after serving more than 45,000 Oklahomans' Real ID needs

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

After serving more than 45,000 Oklahomans’ Real ID needs, the Department of Public Safety megacenter in south Tulsa is set to close Jan. 7.

The state agency opened an Oklahoma City megacenter in July followed by the Tulsa site on Aug. 16 as tag agents across the state were experiencing “nightmare” wait times for those needing Real IDs and driver’s license tests.

DPS employees, some from far outside the Tulsa area, were shuffled to help staff the megacenter located at 7130 S. Lewis Avenue in the Kensington Business Center, according to staff at the Tulsa site.

Many who utilized the megacenter, open 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, reported being able to complete the transaction in 30-45 minutes. DPS staff at the Tulsa site reported seeing an increase in visitors to the megacenter since the Oklahoma City site closed Dec. 10. About 54,000 were served at the OKC megacenter, DPS said before Christmas.

“The megacenters have been a great success, taking care of the backlog DPS and tag agents were experiencing after the pandemic,” agency officials said in a statement. “DPS is currently working on expanding opportunities at other locations to continue that level of service.”

Oklahomans will need Real IDs to board commercial flights and enter federal facilities starting May 3, 2023. The Department of Homeland Security extended the previous enforcement deadline, Oct. 1, 2021, “due to circumstances resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”

An eight-year option is now available through the megacenter, as well as state tag agents, for Oklahoma identification cards, according to DPS. For a list of fees, go to oklahoma.gov/dps.

Featured

Tulsa speaks up: Letters to the editor for the week of Dec. 17, 2021

Our weekly round-up of letters published in the Tulsa World.

1 of 24

anna.codutti@tulsaworld.com

What to bring

Oklahomans will need to bring proof of identity (passport or birth certificate), proof of Social Security (Social Security card or W-2 tax form) and two proofs of residency (lease agreement, mortgage statement, utility bill or voter registration card).

Oklahomans that have changed their name when they got married or divorced will have to provide additional paperwork.

A full list of acceptable documents can be found at realid.ok.gov.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Snow keeps Oregon Zoo beavers busy

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert