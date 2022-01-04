ICYMI: Tulsa's DPS megacenter closing this week after serving nearly 50,000 Oklahomans' Real ID needs

Great American
We have lost a great American in Bob Dole. It was my good fortune to work for Dole on many of his campaigns in Kansas in the 1960s and 1970s and in his Senate office in Washington, D.C., in 1976.
He was a tireless worker for Kansas, for farmers, and for America.
Dole was a true American in every way. While studying at the University of Kansas, he excelled in basketball, football and track. On the World War II battlefield in Italy, he was a second lieutenant in the Army. After that, he was a U.S. congressman for eight years; then a U.S. senator for over 27 years.
Early in his career, Dole was a very partisan politician. He soon learned to reach across the aisle in order to make things happen.
It was, and still is, unusual to have close friends on both sides of the aisle. Hubert Humphrey once told me that Dole was a close friend. “We don’t always agree on the small things, but we do agree on the big picture, which was doing the right thing for the United States,” he confided.
Dole’s political adversaries knew where he stood. They frequently would not agree with him, but when it was time to compromise, they knew he would keep his word.
When Ronald Reagan or Bill Clinton needed assistance in the U.S. Senate, they called Dole.
After his retirement, he was the main fundraiser for the WWII Memorial in Washington, D.C.
We’ve all heard the saying, “they don’t make them like him anymore,” and that is especially true about Bob Dole.
Lawful order
I am a Vietnam veteran. I was honorably discharged with a National Defense Service Medal and a Vietnam Service Medal with one bronze star.
I mention the National Defense Service Medal because I got that for volunteering to join the Navy during a time of war. My recruiter made it very clear to me that by joining the military I was giving up my civilian legal rights and was now subject to the Uniform Code of Military Justice.
One of the rules of the code is you cannot refuse to carry out a legal order. If I am given an order to attack an enemy position and the odds are I may not survive the attack, I still must follow my orders.
As far as I can tell, the order to take the COVID-19 vaccine is a lawful order and as such must be followed. To suggest that the Oklahoma National Guard doesn’t need to follow this order amounts to inciting mutiny.
Those trying to undermine our governing institutions need to resign now.
Oklahoma not OK
Did you notice last year when Oklahoma replaced its state slogan from “Oklahoma is OK!” to “Imagine That”?
Oklahoma ranks among the bottom of all states in our management of health care, education and incarceration. We hold the fourth-highest spot in the nation for teen pregnancies, the highest rate of women incarcerated, and our vaccination rates, during a global pandemic, are among the bottom.
I do not have to imagine why Oklahoma is no longer OK.
Funded heavily by the oil industry, our state leaders act thoughtlessly about their constituents, the health, education and opportunities for our children, or the conditions of the planet we are leaving for them.
Their loyalty to a former, twice-impeached president, despite his insurmountable lies and the alleged federal crimes surrounding him, is astonishing.
Since Donald Trump announced his presidential campaign, the fight against civil rights, public education and health care has become like a sporting event to his supporters, in which they play with lies and cruelty.
To coin their phrase, they love to “own the libs,” even if it means refusing a scientifically-proven intervention to a deadly virus. It is reminiscent of a murder-suicide pact, with the party in control secretly unloading the bullets from his own gun.
Is there a solution to Oklahoma being not just OK but better? I imagine that we if we cared actively about each other, trusted scientists more than pundits, and stopped electing officials who want to dumb us down and die prematurely, we would be better than OK.