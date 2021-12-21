ICYMI: Stillwater firefighter ravaged by coronavirus out of hospital after extraordinary double-lung transplant

Despite arriving in far worse condition than a typical transplant patient and the extraordinary amount of inflammation in his chest caused by COVID-19, Blake’s transplant in late January was a success.

From being hospitalized for nearly four months, Blake lost 55 pounds of muscle, and his hospital recovery was lengthier than for a typical transplant patient because he needed therapy to retrain his muscles for basic tasks.

But on Friday, Blake walked out of the Phoenix hospital breathing on his own, amid cheers and high-fives from the many doctors and nurses who treated him. He will spend the next three to six months close by, completing rehabilitation.

“I just feel incredibly blessed and incredibly grateful for all the care that I’ve received, for God watching over me, all the doctors and nurses who poured themselves into me, for the lungs that were donated,” Blake said in a telephone interview mere hours after his release. “I could write a book with all of the near-misses where they didn’t think I was going to make it — and all of that added up and here I am getting discharged from the hospital. It’s a series of miracles.”