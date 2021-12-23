ICYMI: Sen. Inhofe on Jan. 6: "I've never seen Mike Pence as angry as he was today"

By doing so, he may have alienated one of his most steadfast allies.

“I’ve known Mike Pence forever,” Inhofe said Wednesday night. “I’ve never seen Pence as angry as he was today.

“I had a long conversation with him,” said Inhofe. “He said, ‘After all the things I’ve done for (Trump).’”

Aside from Wednesday’s attempted takeover of the Capitol, the past few days have been difficult for Inhofe because he refused to go along with protesting the Electoral College results.

“We’ve had calls. We’ve had threats. … I have many very, very close friends mad at me, when all I’m doing is upholding my oath,” Inhofe said.

He and many other conservatives say the law and the Constitution do not give Congress the authority to challenge electoral votes certified by the various states and the District of Columbia.

He also doesn’t think it’s something Republicans should be doing.

“Republicans have always been for states’ rights,” Inhofe said. “Democrats are the ones who always tried to nationalize elections.”