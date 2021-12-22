ICYMI: Pandemic's toll on DPS delayed learner's permits for many Oklahoma teens

Related at tulsaworld.com
The story below, originally published June 13, 2021, in Tulsa World, is being reissued among top stories of the past year during a free-to-read week presented by Bill Knight Automotive:
When Tulsan Julie Taylor’s youngest son turned 16, she asked his driving school instructor about the process of obtaining a learner’s permit.
The advice from instructor Stephen Scott was simple: Log on the Department of Public Safety’s website at 6 p.m. on weekdays to see what appointment slots the agency makes available.
“Literally when they tell you 6 p.m., it better be 6 p.m.,” Taylor, a nurse, told the Tulsa World. “If you’re 5 or 10 minutes late, you won’t get an appointment. A classmate’s mom told me she knew someone who camped out and got to Eastgate (a DPS testing site in east Tulsa) at 3 o’clock in the morning.
“I don’t want to do that, you know; who wants to get up at 3 a.m.? But if it was what got (my son) an appointment, sure, I’d do it.”
But Scott, a Tulsa-area instructor, said when he shows students and parents how to access the website during his classes, “there’s nothing there” for parents to select. And in the rare case of an opening, the location is often at least a two-hour drive from the Tulsa area.
“This is 100% lack of funding. What it is is the governor cut the taxes and the DPS lost their budget,” said James Fix, the owner of Tiger Driving School in Broken Arrow. “They don’t have anybody to hire, and the people they do hire take weeks and weeks to train.”
Scott said he was hopeful a February executive order from Gov. Kevin Stitt related to Real IDs could help free up time for DPS examiners to process permit applications. But that didn’t materialize, he said — and Fix deemed the situation “a catastrophe” for motorists of all ages.
“And it’s really shortchanging a lot of young people and also immigrants who come here,” Scott said. “They’re starting to camp out there at Eastgate, I heard, at 3 o’clock in the morning. That’s crazy, isn’t it?
“That’s what people do to get new iPhones or do Black Friday sales after Thanksgiving. And this is to get something that is needed. It’s an ID. It’s a permit, for goodness sake.”
The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety has been the subject of months of complaints from residents who report struggling to get appointments for services such as learner’s permits, name changes and Real ID applications.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic also resulted in closures or reduced service offerings at DPS offices statewide, meaning there’s a shortage of DPS employees who are on hand to process learner’s permit requests.
“You can only do so much with what you’re given, you know? But it’s frustrating, yes. It’s very frustrating,” Taylor said. “I think it’s a little ridiculous that parents and kids have to camp out at 3 o’clock in the morning to possibly wait for a learner’s permit.”
DPS spokeswoman Sarah Stewart said in June that the agency requested funding from the Legislature to pay for hiring 44 additional driver’s license examiners. However, the money allocated to DPS was not designated specifically for those jobs.
Stewart said “a good chunk” of the funding allocation for DPS went toward plans for megacenters in Oklahoma City and Tulsa to speed up Real ID applications.
Sen. Chuck Hall, R-Perry, told the Tulsa World in May that lawmakers set aside $6.6 million for the two megacenters. The locations were not able to handle learner’s permit applications, Stewart said; those applicants are required under state law to appear before a driver’s license examiner at a DPS location in person.
Stewart attributed the sustained delays in the permit process to “increased demand” created by a lack of access to DPS offices during the earlier stages of the pandemic, the end of postponement periods for some of those needing to renew their licenses and interest in Real IDs.
But the pandemic also resulted in limited capacity at schools like Tiger Driving School, which over the summer was operating at 80% of its typical class size of 30. The finite space in driver’s education programs and limited availability for DPS examiners to meet with teenagers means students without a plan could be forced to take time out of school during the fall to obtain their permits.
Fix, the school’s owner, said students who attend driving schools are supposed to complete 10 hours of classroom instruction and six hours of driving. Stewart said teenagers between 15½ and 16 years old are supposed to show proof of enrollment in or completion of a driver’s education course — or an affidavit indicating the teen is in a parent-taught program — when they apply for a permit.
Drivers who are at least 16 when they apply for a permit do not have to show they are in driver’s education.
DPS administers written exams for permit applicants, which are also a requirement, but Stewart said applicants can complete that portion at a CareerTech center for a cost of $25 and bring proof to save time at a DPS office. Completion of the written exam at a DPS location is free of charge.
Stewart said permit applicants are still required under state law to visit a DPS examiner in person to at least undergo a vision exam and be entered into the system.
“We thought if we could push it off to another location it could help out in the appointment arena, as well,” she said of the written exam. “Also, proof of school enrollment and the proof of an eighth grade reading proficiency test are no longer required. We waived those during the pandemic, but that got passed in an emergency clause in the last (legislative) session, so they won’t have to worry about that again.”
But Scott said that “Even if you look at parent-taught drivers’ ed, the parents still need the kids to get their permit so they can drive on city streets, even in a neighborhood.”
“We’ve only got so many driving instructors, but the real issue is them not being able to get their permit at the DPS,” he said. The pandemic, he said, only amplified an already-increasing problem with appointment delays. Over the summer, appointments were being booked up to 60 days in advance.
“It slows down everything. And you may have someone who needs a job or is applying for one and they don’t have a driver’s license number to give, not even a permit,” Scott said.
As for Taylor, she said she was finally able to get a spot in mid-May online for her son to meet with a DPS examiner in Tulsa in mid-July — about two years after he was first eligible for a permit and well after he completed Scott’s coursework.
“I’ll take what I can get because I may not get another one for two months," she said.
Featured: