ICYMI: Pandemic's toll on DPS delayed learner's permits for many Oklahoma teens

Stewart said permit applicants are still required under state law to visit a DPS examiner in person to at least undergo a vision exam and be entered into the system.

“We thought if we could push it off to another location it could help out in the appointment arena, as well,” she said of the written exam. “Also, proof of school enrollment and the proof of an eighth grade reading proficiency test are no longer required. We waived those during the pandemic, but that got passed in an emergency clause in the last (legislative) session, so they won’t have to worry about that again.”

But Scott said that “Even if you look at parent-taught drivers’ ed, the parents still need the kids to get their permit so they can drive on city streets, even in a neighborhood.”

“We’ve only got so many driving instructors, but the real issue is them not being able to get their permit at the DPS,” he said. The pandemic, he said, only amplified an already-increasing problem with appointment delays. Over the summer, appointments were being booked up to 60 days in advance.