ICYMI: Michael Overall: How Tulsa fell behind Austin nearly 40 years ago

Austin, meanwhile, continued growing at 3% to 4% per year and its population caught up to Tulsa’s sometime around mid-1985. By the end of the decade, the capital of Texas was nearly 100,000 people bigger than the former Oil Capital of the World.

And Austin wasn’t the only city to overtake Tulsa. Metropolitan Albuquerque was 15,000 people smaller than metropolitan Tulsa in 1982. Now it’s 155,000 people bigger. Tuscon, Arizona, was roughly the same size as Tulsa 38 years ago. Now’s 219,000 people bigger. Raleigh, North Carolina, was 224,000 smaller than Tulsa. Now it’s 726,000 bigger.

Tulsa basically stood still for a decade and has never caught up.

The Regional Chamber of Commerce recently conducted a nationwide search for a new senior vice president of economic development. Maybe it’s just a coincidence that the search ended in Austin, where 38-year-old Arthur Jackson helped the city get the $1 billion Tesla factory that Tulsa wanted so badly.

He spent five years with the Austin Chamber of Commerce, most recently as senior director of economic development, where he marketed the city to Merck, Apple, Pfizer and other big-time investors.