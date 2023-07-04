This story originally published in the Feb. 23, 2023, edition of Tulsa World:

Fancy sport cars, designer jewelry and over $4 million in cash were among the items seized by federal authorities last fall during a takedown of an alleged catalytic converter theft operation that spanned the nation.

Together, the cash and items seized by authorities make it the largest seizure case in the history of the Northern District of Oklahoma, according to a spokeswoman. The district is a federal judicial region that includes Tulsa County and 10 other counties in northeast Oklahoma.

The seizures come after law enforcement from several federal agencies executed search warrants simultaneously Nov. 2 at properties in Coweta and Wagoner, as well as New Jersey.

A list of the items seized includes nearly $2 million in cash seized at various locations and a stable of vehicles that would make even comedian and famous car collector Jay Leno proud.

A much shorter, partial list of cash and items seized that was included in the November indictment included $1.1 million seized May 8 in Wyandotte, $1 million seized May 11 in Texas and $500,000 intercepted May 2 at the Tulsa International Airport, along with real property in Wagoner, a Volvo XC6, a boat and trailer, and various financial accounts.

The filing sets out plans to seize 63 other items, ranging from over two tons of precious metals located at a rented building in Coweta to 13 gold bars of unspecified size from a home in New Jersey.

Two grand juries — one in Tulsa, the other in Sacramento, California — named a total of 21 people in indictments unsealed in early November following an investigation by local, state and federal authorities into the nationwide problem of catalytic converter thefts.

A 39-page indictment unsealed Nov. 2 in Tulsa federal court named 13 people on charges ranging from conspiring to steal catalytic converters from private vehicles, to money laundering, to the sale and receipt of stolen goods.

The indictment filed in Tulsa federal court alleges Tyler James Curtis, 26, of Wagoner purchased bulk quantities of stolen catalytic converters from low-level and intermediate buyers throughout the United States through operations based from a rented building in Coweta, near the city’s border with Broken Arrow.

Even the police had to admit that Curtis’ drive was impressive. “He’s running a multimillion-dollar operation on his own, with six employees or seven employees that are legitimately working for him,” Lt. Brad Staggs told Bloomberg. “Then there’s the coordination that he’s doing outside of the state, the shipping. And he’s doing this all as a 26-year-old dropout of NSU.”

Curtis and others allegedly then sold the catalytic converters they had purchased to DG Auto, a core-buying business in Freehold, New Jersey, according to the indictment.

The case might have fizzled if not for the presence, in Tulsa’s Riverside Street Crimes Unit, of a 28-year-old officer with the improbable name Kansas Core.

In December 2021, Core obtained a warrant to mount a 24-hour surveillance camera outside the Coweta warehouse of Curtis Cores, installed surreptitiously on a utility pole along Highway 51. Over the next 11 months, the investigation would draw in hundreds of law enforcement agents across dozens of local, state and federal departments.

They would uncover the story of a dark supply chain that saw $545 million in cash crisscross the country in exchange for tons of catalytic converters — a network deeply intertwined with a legal recycling business the world desperately needs. By the time they moved to take it down, one officer would be dead, and nearly everyone involved would be left marveling at how a humdrum scrap business had spawned a criminal epidemic.

Catalytic converters are valued for the precious metals inside.

Curtis faces one count of conspiracy, three counts of conspiracy to commit money laundering and 12 counts of sale and receipt of stolen goods.

In all, prosecutors allege that DG Auto paid Curtis about $13.1 million for the catalytic converters, most of which were stolen.

Most of the vehicles seized Nov. 2 were located at a Holmdel, New Jersey, residence linked to the conspiracy.

The 15 vehicles seized included a 2021 McLaren 765 LT Coupe, 2022 Rolls Royce Cullinan, a 2021 Rolls Royce Ghost, a 2017 Lamborghini Huracan, two Ferraris, a Porsche and two Mercedes Benzes.

Other property seized at the New Jersey residence included: a Hermes bracelet, nine watches, 17 loose, clear stones and 13 gold bars.

Property seized at the Coweta business included two tons of ground precious metals, two tons of oxygen sensors, 676 pounds of wiring harnesses, equipment used to recycle catalytic converters and numerous forklifts.

Federal authorities also seized a 2022 Yamaha 252X boat and trailer from a marina at Sequoyah State Park in Hulbert.

Besides Curtis, seven other defendants also are Oklahomans: Benjamin Robert Mansour, 24, Bixby; Reiss Nicole Biby, 24, Wagoner; Ryan David LaRue 29, Broken Bow; Brian Pate Thomas, 25, Choteau; Parker Star Weavel, 25, Tahlequah; Shane Allen Minnick, 26, Haskell; and Michael Anthony “Big Mike” Rhoden, 26, Kiefer.

Several of the defendants have been granted continuances until the August and October trial dockets, and some may not appear in court until next year, court records indicate.

Why catalytic converters? Required by law for all gas-powered cars in the U.S., a catalytic converter is a metal cylinder found on a vehicle’s underside that cleans exhaust before it exits the tailpipe. Each one contains a “core” that includes less than a quarter-ounce of the precious metals platinum, palladium and rhodium, known as platinum group metals, or PGMs. Detach the cylinder, and that core can be extracted, crushed, smelted and refined, releasing its metals to be resold on the global market. When prices of PGMs began skyrocketing in 2020, the reward for sawing a catalytic converter off a car spiked along with them. Stolen hunks of metal once worth tens of dollars were suddenly commanding hundreds or more.