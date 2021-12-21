ICYMI: Homeless man who died in subfreezing temperatures on Tulsa street remembered as 'quiet, cordial gentleman'

“That tragedy that happened on Archer really kind of served as a wake-up call for our entire community,” said Tyler Parette, outreach and engagement manager at Housing Solutions.

Tulsans came together to do everything they could to prevent further loss of life, and within three days, nearly every person in the city had a roof over their heads.

Despite the successes, Rodriguez wonders what more could have been done.

It was unclear whether the state Medical Examiner’s Office was able to make contact with Sullivan’s next-of-kin. His remains were cremated by state statute and will remain at a Tulsa funeral home for several months in case his family comes forward.

“It just breaks my heart that an individual like Vaylord who is struggling and there are services all around him … We can engage and we can encourage and we can reach out, and ultimately it’s his decision whether he wants to (seek shelter) or not,” Rodriguez said.

Sullivan’s story is not unheard of in Tulsa, but it’s also not common, Rodriguez said. He figures it’s less an issue of wanting to have a home and more an issue of giving up.