A worker prepares a pickup to be removed after it slid over the edge of an icy parking structure on 25th Street east of Harvard Avenue in Tulsa on Thursday. The incident happened before Thursday’s thaw that followed several days of frozen precipitation. No one was injured in the mishap, Tulsa police said in a social media post.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
A pickup truck fell from a parking garage on 25th Street east of Harvard Ave. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 in Tulsa, Ok.
