No ICU beds available in Tulsa amid COVID-19 case spike

House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, issued a statement Monday reiterating calls for Stitt to impose a mask mandate and is also holding a press conference on Tuesday.

“Keep washing your hands frequently, watch your distance from others, and wear a mask when social distancing isn’t possible or visiting indoor public places,” Stitt said in his statement. “You have heard me say these things before, but we need everyone to take these actions seriously. They work.

“Oklahomans pulled together back in April so we could safely reopen our economy, and I am asking for that same unified effort once again to slow the spread of this virus and keep Oklahomans safe,” he said.

The Oklahoma Hospital Association worked with state leaders on a tier-based hospital surge plan announced Oct. 21 that takes into account COVID-19 hospitalizations by region.

Oklahoma City was the first area in the state to enter Tier 3 — of four total tiers — last week after reporting more than 20% of staffed beds are filled with COVID-19 patients.