'I wanted us to be a generous church': Transformation pastor who went viral shares his 'crazy faith' success story

“But to see it happening is an absolute joy. It means everything to me.”

Currently, a return to in-person worship is still on hold. The church expects to resume sometime in 2022, after construction at the site is completed.

The lack of in-person gatherings has done nothing to hurt its expanding global presence.

Todd has continued to stream live sermons weekly, with as many as 24,000 people watching.

It’s that kind of reach, sparked by that original viral sermon series, that explains the church’s impressive resources, Todd said.

The church depends on free-will gifts and donations, he said. At present, as near as they can tell, roughly 40% of the giving comes from the Tulsa area, the other 60% from beyond.

Todd said, “People who've never been to Tulsa, never been a part in-person of what we do, are feeling so moved, touched and transformed by the messages, the way we speak, that they give.”

And most, wherever they are from, are just regular folks.

“I’m not aware of any million-dollar donors,” Todd said.

All of it, he added, is achieved with no pleading or pressure.