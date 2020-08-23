The scenic Illinois River as seen from Goat’s Bluff at the J.T. Nickel Family Nature and Wildlife Preserve can be beautiful and safe. But a Bixby woman warns to pay attention. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World file
Kristina Bauer recovers at home with a vacuum-assisted closure device on her leg Friday after falling off a rope swing into the Illinois River on August 15. KELLY BOSTIAN/Tulsa World
Kelly Bostian
As the Labor Day holiday weekend approaches, a Bixby woman is reminding revelers that the great outdoors may be fun but its water features don’t contain the built-in safety features of a local pool or water park.
Celebrating completion of several weeks of chemotherapy in her fight with breast cancer, Kristina Bauer celebrated by joining friends for an annual Upper Illinois River float trip on August 15.
“I was all about living life and having fun,’” she said. “That bombed quickly and now I might lose my leg along with my breast.”
Bauer returned home late Thursday after five days at Tahlequah City Hospital, where she was taken after a bad drop from a rope swing into the river. Her rescue was aided by friends, an emergency crew and ambulance paramedics.
Her type of accident is not rare, officials say. People like to jump off bridges and high banks or rocks into rivers and lakes and those actions are high on a list of causes for water rescues, along with failure to wear life jackets, alcohol consumption, being unprepared and general inexperience in boats and around the water.
People have rushed to the outdoors as organized sports events were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic the past few months and more people means more issues, generally.
“This season the lakes and the river have been packed all summer,” said Jason Alberty, spokesman for Grand River Dam Authority. “We have done a fair amount of water rescues this year on the river and on the lakes.”
Rope swings are not uncommon and GRDA crews often cut them down, not only for safety reasons but because landowners complain people have trespassed to tie them up in the first place, he said.
“We’ve cut a lot of ropes down along the lake and the river both ... but they do tend to come back,” he said.
Abby Jones, natural resource management specialist with the Tulsa District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said that in safety talks she tries to emphasize the lakes and rivers are not controlled environments like pools or water parks.
Twenty drownings are on the books for the Tulsa District for its tracking year, which began Oct. 1, 2019. The average ranges around 13, but some other years have seen more than 20, she said.
“People always want to jump from a structure or rocks on a shoreline, or try to dive in,” she said. “We emphasize not to do that because of so many factors. You can’t see what’s there. Even if you’ve done it before, the next time it might be different.”
Wearing a life jacket anywhere you go and swimming for recreation only on marked beaches where the substrate is groomed is her recommendation.
“We have swim beaches and if you’re going to swim, swim there and stay inside the buoyed area,” she said.
In Bauer’s case she had used the rope swing before without incident and another person on the trip went off before her. But she said the rope was a little on the short side so it was hard to reach. Getting to the rope, swimming across fast, deep current and up a muddy incline, wasn’t easy either.
“I think now maybe that (challenge) is God trying to tell you, ‘stop,’ ” she said.
A short run in a half-circle along the smooth bluff, rope in hand, usually leads to a fun swing out about 10 feet above the water, she said.
“When I let go I looked down and I knew I didn’t make it out far enough and sure enough I hit rocks in the water right before the deep water drop-off,” she said.
She still is unsure what exactly her leg hit, but said it felt like two sharp rocks on top of a flat one. The rocks punctured her leg in two places and laid it open.
“I couldn’t believe it wasn’t broken,” she said.
Friends near the rocks helped Bauer onto a raft, where another friend, an off-duty paramedic, applied a tourniquet as they called 911. By the time the raft reached the nearest takeout — about a half mile downstream — a GRDA patrol had cleared other floaters from the area and an ambulance was waiting, she said.
“While I was in the ambulance a paramedic told me someone was headed out to cut that rope down because I was the second incident that day,” she said.
After two surgeries to clean and repair her leg she continues to fight bacterial infections, she said. She carries a pump that keeps suction on the wounds and a home-visit nurse has to come to change the dressings. She likely will have lasting nerve damage, she said.
Cancer is tough and scary, Bauer said, but this wound might be even worse.
“How fast it’s spreading is very scary, like cancer on crack, and this is extremely painful,” she said. “This bacteria s--- doesn’t play around.”
“Just don’t do it!” she said in a to warning others. “I could have hit my head and be paralyzed or dead. I am not the first and I won’t be the last to get a serious injury from a rope swing. The risks of fighting the water current, reaching the tree, the rope, the rocks below and actually hitting the water outweigh the 5 or 10 seconds of possible fun if you make it past all the above factors,” she said.
