‘I lost who I was’: COVID-19 survivors suffering long-term effects find hope, healing in focused recovery clinics

Sometime within the 12 hours she spent in a Tulsa emergency room waiting for a bed in the ICU to become available, Vannessa Kennison arrived at a disconcerting realization.
For her to get the care she needed, “either someone had to be well enough to move out of the ICU, or someone had to die,” she remembered thinking.
Now eight months later, the nurse practitioner still doesn’t know which happened.
Kennison tested positive for COVID-19 in September. A few days later, she woke up to find her lips blue from low oxygen saturation, and the then-48-year-old was soon discussing her end-of-life wishes with a critical care doctor in the Hillcrest ICU.
After weeks of intensive treatment and subsequent weeks of intensive recovery, she was home.
Problem is, some of her symptoms have stuck around, and she’s one of many.
About 10% of all COVID-19 patients experience post-covid syndrome, area doctors have said. Its long-lasting symptoms, though still being defined, include fatigue, shortness of breath, “brain fog,” sleep disorders, fevers, gastrointestinal symptoms, anxiety and depression which can persist for months and range from mild to incapacitating.
That percentage would equate to nearly 44,600 Oklahomans, including about 7,400 Tulsa County residents.
But they, like Kennison did, can start the journey toward healing in one of Tulsa’s many health care system’s post-covid care clinics.
“I lost who I was,” Kennison said. “I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to work in a hospital again. I don’t know what my next job will be. I can’t go to the grocery store by myself.
“But pulmonary rehab made me realize I could do more than I thought I could.”
The first time Kennison attended pulmonary rehab through the Hillcrest HealthCare System, she had to stop to catch her breath a few times on the way in to the building from her car.
Despite the struggle, every appointment left her enthused.
“You started to see, oh, I did better this week than I did last week, or, I walked 10 minutes longer than I did three weeks ago,” she said. “It really kind of made you go, OK, if I can do that here, I can do that at home.”
Pulmonary rehab involves slow, endurance-building exercises meant to build lung strength and endurance, and also provides education for patients to better understand how to recover and care for their new selves.
Dr. Frank Gaffney, a cardiologist at the Oklahoma Heart Institute, said the formal program has proven invaluable for many patients already, and he’s grateful many insurances companies and Medicare have also recognized it as such.
He only hopes those suffering silently could also know of its benefits — those interested may visit hillcrest.com for detailed information or call 918-579-3627 to schedule a recovery consultation — as the phenomenon of post-covid syndrome is one that leaves many doctors scratching their heads.
Early on, rehabilitation was expected to be needed for patients who survived intense battles in the ICU. But soon, providers began seeing patients who had treated their infections at home with little to no symptoms return for help 2-3 months later with persistent effects.
Gaffney called it a phenomenon, and he said it’s still a mystery why the virus affects some so differently than others.
“It’s almost a flip of the coin, right now,” he said.
Because of that complexity, some patients aren’t believed, Dr. Herman Gonzalez said.
Gonzalez works at Ascension Medical Group St. John’s post-acute COVID-19 care clinic in Tulsa. There’s another in Bartlesville, and his branch also serves Bixby, he said.
When patients come to him, they’re typically at the end of their ropes. Other doctors have run endless tests to uncover only negative results, and he’s tasked with taking a deep dive into their medical histories and current situations to determine what could be causing their issues. Instead of a typical 10-15 minute doctor’s visit, he soaks in their stories.
“There’s still a lot we don’t know about the virus and what it’s going to take to get these people to feel better,” Gonzalez said. “A lot of the time people want specific answers, but they’re not readily available at this time.”
What he can do is assure them what they’re experiencing isn’t only in their head while working to resolve their suffering.
Taking a holistic approach, post-covid care through AMG St. John can include coordination for pulmonary, physical, occupational and speech rehabilitation, behavioral health, nursing care management and spiritual care. Referral to specialty clinics such as Pulmonology, Neurology and Cardiology is also available to patients.
Patients in need can visit getstjohncare.com or call 918-331-2525 in Bartlesville or 918-748-7890 in Tulsa to schedule an appointment.
Saint Francis Health System has also carved out a new path for post-covid patient care. In the spirit of accepting a new normal, Warren Clinic Executive Director Steve Davis said his organization’s approach centers on primary care providers.
“This going be ongoing for a long time,” Davis said. “We’re trying to build a normal flow of processes (for treatment).”
In addition, he and every other doctor interviewed for this story encouraged residents to get vaccinated. For most people, the possible adverse effects of COVID-19 outweigh those of the vaccine.
Davis said he found a recent drop in demand for the vaccine concerning. Daily administration through Warren Clinics once hovered at 650 vaccines. Now, it’s more like 200.
“The two outcomes when you look at COVID aren’t living or dying,” added Lauren Landwerlin, executive director for corporate communications at the health system. “There are other outcomes. There’s still a lifelong struggle with the repercussions of the illness.”
Kennison would know. She became infected before vaccines were available, but “now, it’s so simple,” she said. “Just go get your vaccine.”
She finished her 9-week pulmonary rehabilitation in early April, and still sleeps on oxygen and suffers fatigue when she’s active, but she has hope for the future. Her hair — which likely fell out due to high stress — is finally starting to grow back, she said.
“I understand that people are scared, but I can promise … nothing that will happen to you with the vaccine will be worse than what can happen with covid,” Kennison said.
Those interested in scheduling an appointment for the vaccine may do so at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov, or through Saint Francis’s portal at saintfrancis.com/alerts/covid-vaccine
Other vaccination opportunities can also be found at vaccinefinder.org.
