‘I lost who I was’: COVID-19 survivors suffering long-term effects find hope, healing in focused recovery clinics

But they, like Kennison did, can start the journey toward healing in one of Tulsa’s many health care system’s post-covid care clinics.

“I lost who I was,” Kennison said. “I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to work in a hospital again. I don’t know what my next job will be. I can’t go to the grocery store by myself.

“But pulmonary rehab made me realize I could do more than I thought I could.”

The first time Kennison attended pulmonary rehab through the Hillcrest HealthCare System, she had to stop to catch her breath a few times on the way in to the building from her car.

Despite the struggle, every appointment left her enthused.

“You started to see, oh, I did better this week than I did last week, or, I walked 10 minutes longer than I did three weeks ago,” she said. “It really kind of made you go, OK, if I can do that here, I can do that at home.”

Pulmonary rehab involves slow, endurance-building exercises meant to build lung strength and endurance, and also provides education for patients to better understand how to recover and care for their new selves.