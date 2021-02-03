I-44/U.S. 75 interchange work causing traffic headaches that have only just begun

The highway headache in west Tulsa has only just begun.
As part of a project to widen Interstate 44 from west of the Arkansas River to Union Avenue, and to improve the I-44/U.S. 75 interchange, significant delays can be expected, especially during peak travel times.
“It’s definitely the hard part of the project right now,” Oklahoma Department of Transportation spokeswoman Kenna Mitchell said Tuesday.
“They’re going to be placing some additional signage further back in the corridor to alert drivers.”
Northbound U.S. 75 is narrowed to one lane at the interchange, causing northbound traffic to back up at least two miles, past 71st Street near the Tulsa Hills shopping center.
“On northbound 75, people are speeding. They get to 71st, and it’s causing a lot of issues there,” Mitchell said. “Drivers have really got to slow down and pay attention.”
I-44 is also narrowed to one lane in each direction, causing eastbound traffic to back up to 33rd West Avenue. Westbound I-44 traffic is often backed up past the east side of the Arkansas River bridge.
The narrowing of the lanes at the interchange is going to be the most challenging part of the two-year project for drivers, Mitchell said.
That is expected to last for at least two months, depending on weather, she said.
The eastbound I-44 off-ramp to northbound U.S. 75 and the southbound U.S. 75 off-ramp to eastbound I-44 at the interchange also are closed through early 2022.
Drivers are urged to use an alternative route, such as Interstate 244.
Skelly Drive on the south side of I-44 also is closed between Union Avenue and Olympia Avenue until further notice.
“Typically, it takes traffic several weeks to adjust,” she said of major projects such as the one in west Tulsa, the largest in terms of cost in the city’s history.
The $90 million project includes:
Widening and reconstructing all pavement on I-44 from four lanes to six between the west side of the Arkansas River bridge and Union Avenue
Replacing five bridges: one at Union Avenue over I-44, two U.S. 75 bridges over I-44 and two U.S. 75 bridges over Mooser Creek (located just south of I-44/U.S. 75 junction)
Replacing and slightly reconfiguring all four cloverleaf ramps at the interchange to match geometry of the new elevation of the U.S. 75 bridges over I-44
Construction of some additional piers to be part of future projects for the interchange
Completion of the bridge replacements, ramp realignments and highway widening is scheduled for early 2023, weather permitting.
The work is the first of five “packages” to improve the I-44/U.S. 75 interchange and the I-44 west end corridor between the Arkansas River and the western I-44/I-244 split.
Plans for additional work in the corridor are still being developed, and some are not yet funded or scheduled.
Future lane and ramp closures for the project will be announced as they are scheduled in the Traffic Advisories section of odot.org.
To receive advisories as a daily email, look for the signup box on the main page of this website and select the “Tulsa Metro” option.
I-44 between the I-244 western split and the Arkansas River in Tulsa is the oldest remaining section of interstate on the ODOT system.
Built in the early 1950s, the corridor predates the creation of the interstate system.
