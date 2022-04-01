I-44 to be narrowed to 2 lanes near Broken Arrow Expressway starting Monday

Four lanes of traffic in each direction on Interstate 44 crosses Sheridan Road just north of 41st Street on Thursday. The interstate will be reduced to two lanes in each direction — and one lane in each direction on some nights — between this area and the Broken Arrow Expressway for bridge maintenance work through the summer.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
This photo, looking northeast, shows traffic on Interstate 44 crossing Sheridan Road in the foreground with the Broken Arrow Expressway in the distance. The interstate crosses over the Union Pacific Railroad between Sheridan and the BA.
This photo, looking northwest, shows Interstate 44 crossing Sheridan Road.
Four lanes of traffic in each direction on Interstate 44 cross over Sheridan Road on Thursday. Traffic lanes on the stretch of highway will be narrowed through the summer.
Bridge maintenance work on Interstate 44, seen here crossing Sheridan Road, will be carried out through the summer.
Interstate 44 near the Broken Arrow Expressway (Oklahoma 51) will be narrowed to two lanes — and to one lane on some nights — in both directions for a bridge project starting Monday.
The construction will last through the summer, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation said.
The lane closures will be on both eastbound and westbound I-44 between the BA and the 41st Street and Sheridan Road area.
Two lanes of traffic in each direction on I-44 will be maintained during daytime hours; however, some overnight closures may reduce the interstate to one lane in each direction, ODOT said.
On average, between 71,700 and 100,500 vehicles travel each day on I-44 in the affected area, according to 2018 ODOT traffic counts, the most recent available.
The project is part of ODOT’s five-year asset preservation plan to help extend the life of the I-44 bridges over Sheridan Road and the Union Pacific Railroad, with improvements to the bridge joints, structural members and a retaining wall, ODOT said.
