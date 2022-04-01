I-44 to be narrowed to 2 lanes near Broken Arrow Expressway starting Monday

Interstate 44 near the Broken Arrow Expressway (Oklahoma 51) will be narrowed to two lanes — and to one lane on some nights — in both directions for a bridge project starting Monday.

The construction will last through the summer, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation said.

The lane closures will be on both eastbound and westbound I-44 between the BA and the 41st Street and Sheridan Road area.

Two lanes of traffic in each direction on I-44 will be maintained during daytime hours; however, some overnight closures may reduce the interstate to one lane in each direction, ODOT said.

On average, between 71,700 and 100,500 vehicles travel each day on I-44 in the affected area, according to 2018 ODOT traffic counts, the most recent available.

The project is part of ODOT’s five-year asset preservation plan to help extend the life of the I-44 bridges over Sheridan Road and the Union Pacific Railroad, with improvements to the bridge joints, structural members and a retaining wall, ODOT said.

The Oklahoma Transportation Commission awarded the $2.6 million contract for the project to Built Right Construction LLC of Savanna in December 2021.

Specific lane and ramp closures will be announced in ODOT’s daily Tulsa traffic advisory, available online at odot.org.

Drivers can sign up to receive the daily Tulsa traffic advisory by email by visiting the website and scrolling down to “Stay Connected.”

Featured 2020 video: Largest highway construction award for Tulsa highway project will widen I-44, rebuild U.S. 75 bridges