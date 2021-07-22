 Skip to main content
I-44 eastbound in west Tulsa down to one lane Friday night-Saturday night; expect delays
  Updated
I-44 Traffic (copy)

Traffic travels on Interstate 44 west of U.S. 75 in Tulsa in April.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World file

Interstate 44's eastbound lanes will be narrowed to one lane in a construction zone in west Tulsa from Friday night through Saturday night, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation announced.

"Significant delays can be expected especially during peak travel times," the agency said.

The affected area is from near Union Avenue to the Arkansas River bridge.

ODOT is widening the interstate and building new bridges in the area and ramp realignments at the I-44-U.S. 75 interchange as part of a $90 million project.

Completion of the first phase of construction is expected by early 2023.

The work is the first of five “packages” to improve the interchange and the I-44 corridor between the Arkansas River and the western I-44-I-244 split.

Plans for additional work in the corridor are still being developed, and some are not yet funded or scheduled, ODOT has said.

